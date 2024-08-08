Why Roman Reigns Turning Face Could Be Problematic for WWE and Cody Rhodes

SummerSlam 2024 premium live event ended with a blockbuster after former WWE Undisputed champion, The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, made his comeback in the ending moments of the Bloodline rules match between The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, and self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa.

Roman Reigns stormed toward the squared circle, planted a powerful Superman punch on Solo Sikoa's face, and followed it up with a bone-breaking spear that broke Solo Sikoa in half. Roman Reigns then exchanged eye-to-eye contact with Cody Rhodes, and Incetliy offered him the opportunity to pin Solo Sikoa and retain his championship.

Now, it is clear what Roman Reigns wants; before going back to the title picture, the Head of the Table will bite back the traitor within his family and begin the Bloodline civil war with The New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa).

According to a report by Fightful Select, Roman Reigns is internally listed as the face of WWE after his return at SummerSlam 2024. This will be the first time after 2020 that WWE enthusiasts will see Roman Reigns as a turning face.

However, after a deep analysis, we have a logical argument that Roman Reigns' tuning babyface could be problematic for WWE and WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes.

Firstly, suppose Roman Reigns, the top heel on the WWE roster for almost four years, is going to turn face after seeing fans roar during his return. In that case, it's clear he is over in the eyes of fans as he was never before, and a great face needs a great heel against him, just like CM Punk has Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley has Liv Morgan on currently.

But The New Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa can’t match Roman Reigns's stardom. Overall, WWE’s roster lacks established heels and is swamped with face superstars. Turning Roman Reigns' face would make no difference for the company.

Secondly, WWE Undisputed Champion, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, who is the babyface of the company, will get a massive effect if Roman Reigns turns their face. WWE fanatics can turn their backs on Cody Rhodes for Roman Reigns.

Eventually, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are bound to face each other in the near future. As per some previous reports by XeroNews, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will lock horns with each other this year once Roman Reigns puts The New Bloodline to its place and predicts even when Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could fight in a trilogy at WWE Crown Jewel 2024.

At the post-event presser after SummerSlam 2024, Cody Rhodes expressed that he knows that down the line, he and Roman Reigns are going to run their WWE Undisputed Championship match once again. If they face Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns will come across Cody Rhodes, who has been competing regularly. Fans see him too often, and they can turn their back on The American Nightmare for Origanl, Tribal Chief, which could eventually ruin Cody Rhodes' plans.

