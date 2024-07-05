Why Seth Rollins vs Damian Priest is Main Event For Money in The Bank 2024: Exploring Potential Reasons

After the massive success of the Clash at the Castle 2024 international premium live event, WWE is finally gearing up to host Money in the Bank 2024, another massive PLE that the company hosts every year.

This will be the 12th edition of the Money in the Bank premium live event, the second Money in the Bank PLE outside the USA, and the first MITB event to be hosted on Canadian soil.

A recent report by WOR suggests the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match-up will be the main event of Money in the Bank 2024, despite the massive match starring WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens against the New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa with Jacob Fatu).

Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest Match Breakdown

WWE enthusiasts are now wondering why WWE is going with the idea of putting Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins as the main event for Money in the Bank 2024. In this article, we will delve deep into the reason why WWE has featured Damian vs. Seth as the main event.

The major reason behind the scheduled WWE Heavyweight Championship match is Drew McIntyre, who is competing in the traditional men's Money in the Bank match to grab the MITB briefcase.

Drew McIntyre is the one who is closest to winning the briefcase to reverse the fate of Damian Priest and steal his WWE Heavyweight Championship, just like Priest robbed Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 after he cashed in his Money in the Bank 2023 and won the championship after defeating Drew, making him the shortest-reigning WWE Heavyweight Champion.

If Drew McIntyre wins MITB 2024, he could make the main event a triple-threat match by cashing in his briefcase in the main event.

Even CM Punk can make interference to cost Drew McIntyre his opportunity, but beating all odds, McIntyre will capture the title. Then WWE could move forward with the long-built rivalry of CM Punk and Drew McIntyre with the championship in the picture.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is definitely going to be a must-see WWE premium live event with some of the biggest names in WWE scheduled to perform. Additionally, ladder matches are one of the most exciting types of matches, delivering some evergreen moments every year.

The Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is a compilation of the matches scheduled on the Money in the Bank 2024 card:

Match Card

1. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs.The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up

2. Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match-up

3. Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match

4. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match

5. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up