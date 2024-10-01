Why Shane McMahon Was Booked Against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32? Real Reason Revealed

After nearly six years, Shane McMahon made a shocking return to WWE in 2016. His father, then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, revealed in the Netflix docuseries, ‘Mr. McMahon that it was his idea to bring Shane back.

However, McMahon didn’t disclose how and why he had to consider bringing Shane back to WWE. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has now revealed the real reason. While speaking at his Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that the critical reason why Shane McMahon was brought to WWE in 2016 was mainly because John Cena, who had to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 initially, was injured,

It was not just Cena; superstars like Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Seth Rollins were injured at the same time. No superstar was left in the roster to face Taker in a particular match. “Desperation leads to desperate measures and that was the opening for Shane McMahon to return to the company as an active performer,” TJR Wrestling quoted Meltzer.

He further said that Shane’s WWE return was limited to a match only, and he was not given any executive position. He helped Vince McMahon backstage several times but was never given an official position in the company.

“Although he did sometimes work with his father backstage and then they had the Royal Rumble a couple of years back, the one where he wanted to outbox Matt Riddle and kind of wanted to build the Royal Rumble all around himself and that was the one that pretty much finished him there,” Meltzer said.

In a Hell in a Cell match, Shane McMahon faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. He lost the match, but his heroic jump from the top of the cell was the match's highlight. Shane stayed in WWE for a while after that and later even turned heel. Shane-o-mac hasn’t been seen in any official position in WWE in the past year, even when his father, Vince McMahon, stepped down from his post.

Shane was recently rumored to be tying up with WWE’s rival promotion, AEW. He was expected to make his debut at AEW. Even Shane’s photograph with Tony Khan went viral on social media. However, nothing has happened yet. It remains to be seen when Shane McMahon will return to WWE.

