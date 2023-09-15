'Why so serious': When Ravichandran Ashwin took a comical dig at Ajinkya Rahane for his brooding look

Indian cricketers have a totally different side on social media than what we see on the field. Whether it’s Yuzwinder Chahal’s Instagram reels or Ravichandran Ashwin’s funny comments. Now that we have mentioned Ravichandran Ashwin, let’s take you back to 2021 when Ashwin poked fun at Ajinkya Rahane through a hilarious comment.

Ravichandran Ashwin pulled Ajinkya Rahane’s leg on Instagram and made fun of him for posing serious

On April 7, 2021, during the IPL season, Ajinkya Rahane shared a throwback picture from a photoshoot. Along with the picture, he wrote a caption that said “Back from the days out of the bubble, when getting ready and posing for pictures was a thing!”

While all his fans praised him for looking well-dressed and smart, there was a statement that caught everyone’s attention. The comment was from Ravichandran Ashwin, who decided to have some fun with his friend.

Taking a comical dig at Rahane, the Indian off-spinner made a hilarious comment. He said, “Why so serious buddy?? Where is that million-dollar smile?” Rahane was quick with this reply and said, “That comes with joining you in the bubble.” More than funny it was a cute moment that we noticed between the two.

Also Read: 'How beautiful your smile is': Rohit Sharma pokes fun at his former teammate in this throwback picture

The streak of leg pulling isn’t just limited to social media between the two. Coming a long way into their career, the two fabulous cricketers are also known for having great compatibility on the field - whether it’s in the IPL or international cricket. World Cup 2023 is just around the corner but it’s really sad to know that the BCCI is yet to decide on including Ashwin and Rahane. Do you think there’s a chance they will be in the playing 11?