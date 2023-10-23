Why Taylor Swift fans don't want her to be around Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs had an outstanding win over the Los Angeles Chargers this October 22. Of course, the star spectator was Taylor Swift, who was there to support her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. But more than Taylor Swift, everyone's eyes were on Patrick Mahomes's younger brother.

Ever since the glimpse of Taylor Swift standing alongside Jackson Mahomes, has gone air, Taylor Swift's fans have been worried about her. In fact, all the Swifties want the exact same thing - 'For Taylor Swift to be nowhere near Jackson Mahomes.' And here is the exact reason why Swifties want that:

Why are Swifties concerned about Patrick Mahomes's younger brother's presence near Taylor Swift?

Patrick Mahomes's younger brother, Jackson Mahomes was spotted in the Kansas City Chiefs’s stand alongside Brittney Mahomes, the wife of star player Patrick Mahomes.

In addition to Brittney Mahomes, there was also Taylor Swift, who accompanied the two during the match. After the pictures of the three together went online, Swifties flooded the internet, asking Taylor Swift to stay away from Jackson Mahomes.

The reason why Taylor Swift's fans are worrying about their pop star is due to the fact that Jackson Mahomes is currently facing allegations of sexual assault. Jackson Mahomes was arrested in May 2023 for forcefully kissing a restaurant owner in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes's brother was released after paying a bail of $100,000, according to TNN. The hearing of his case was expected on 29 August, but it got postponed due to the judge suffering from COVID-19 on October 24.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans are making and curating memes and posts sharing their concerns about Taylor Swift's safety around Jackson Mahomes. There was an X user who shared a picture of Jackson Mahomes standing behind Taylor Swift, with a caption that said, "I'm scared for Taylor Swift with Jackson Mahomes right there". Then there was a fan who said, "Jackson Mahomes a little too close to Tay Tay. Surprised the NFL hasn't sent a blocker up to the suite."

Are you a Travis Kelce fan? If yes, do you think the way Taylor Swift's fans are reacting to Jackson Mahomes standing around Taylor Swift during the Chiefs' match, is justified? Share your personal opinion on the same in the comment section below.