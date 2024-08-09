Why Team USA's Basketball Stars Don’t Stay in Olympic Village Since 1992? Find out

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the Olympic Village in Paris during the 2024 Games. There have been many complaints regarding the lodging, with complaints focusing on the food, air conditioning, and bed quality. But those problems don't explain why the Team USA Basketball players don't sleep in the village. They've spent over thirty years out of one.

Team USA has always slept in opulent hotels during the Games, a tradition that dates to 1992 when a men's team that included Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson decided to forgo the Olympic Village in Barcelona. Granted, most of the men's team's multimillionaire NBA players probably don't want to move to the village and live in dorms instead of the opulent lifestyles to which they have grown accustomed.

Superstars like LeBron James have frequently opted to avoid the Olympic Village for another important reason, as stated by Team USA spokesperson Craig Miller to the Associated Press back in 2016. You also can't hold it against them too much.

Miller said, "You face the issue in a hotel, or you would face it in a village; the beds aren't made for 7-foot players. These guys live on the road, and they figure out ways to sleep. Sometimes, I've seen them put their luggage at the end of the bed so their feet can rest there."

The 2024 squad is staying in the French capital at the four-star Paris Marriott Opera Hotel to find the kind of comfort their massive frames demand. The Daily Mail claims that extra-tight security is in place at the art deco venue to keep the players safe. Traffic barriers have been erected by the police, and the public bike lane outside the hotel has even been shut down.

Despite this, Phoenix Suns player Kevin Durant, a member of Team USA, recently stated that he and his teammates make every effort to socialize with their teammates who are staying in the Olympic Village. The three-time Olympic gold medalist clarified to Yahoo Sports recently, saying, "We receive our time just before the opening ceremony, but we remain outside of it. We get to stroll through the village on our way to additional sports. Thus, I believe we have adequate time there."

The Paris Marriott is expected to be fully booked through the end of the Games the following weekend due to the large number of family members and staff associated with Team USA that will be staying there. This has happened since July 25. Guests at the hotel can take advantage of suites with views of the Eiffel Tower and traditional French cuisine. The normal rate for a room at one of the hotels is between $250 and $500 per night, but it's reasonable to assume that the Americans have paid much more to reserve the hotel for the duration of the Olympics.

