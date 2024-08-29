Why Tiger Woods Wanted to Postpone Divorce With Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren After Controversial S** Scandal?

As much as Tiger Woods' professional achievements have captured global attention, his personal life—especially his relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren and their divorce—has also remained a frequent topic of discussion. Recently, a two-month-old video posted by Cordell & Cordell gives new details about the golfer’s divorce and how he wanted to postpone it.

Woods and Nordegren had a prenuptial agreement before their marriage and according to the deal, if the couple completes 10 years of marriage together, the now 48-year-old would pay $20M to Nordegren. The 10-year mark would have been completed in 2014. However, as Woods’ sex scandal became public, their marriage began to face significant issues, ultimately leading to their divorce.

Following this, the 82-time PGA Tour champion tried to postpone the separation and even offered the Swedish model an immediate payment of $5 million and an additional $55 million if she stayed with him until October 2011. The revised agreement would also include another $20 million if she remained longer, bringing the total to $80 million.

However, if Nordegren had accepted this offer, it would also require her to attend public events with Woods, allowing him to demonstrate to the world and his corporate sponsors that they had fully reconciled.

Regardless, Nordegren decided to proceed with the divorce and walk away with the settlement amount of $100 million. It is important to note that it was initially reported that her settlement would be a staggering $750 million.

Advertisement

Speaking about the money that Woods offered her, the now 44-year-old once said; as quoted by People; “Money doesn’t make you happy, but I have to be honest: It is making some things easier.”

In 2009, news broke that Tiger Woods had several affairs, including a full-fledged relationship with a New York City nightclub hostess, Rachel Uchitel. Additionally, numerous other women came forward, claiming they had engaged in sexual relationships with the golfer.

Although the 15-time major champion took some time off from professional golf to work things out with his wife, sadly it didn’t turn out in Woods’ favor. The pair finally got divorced on 23 August 2010 in Florida.

They later decided to move on from the past and co-parent their children Sam and Charlie Woods after their split. Not only that, Elin Nordegren once again found love in retired NFL player Jordan Cameron. Currently, she is the proud mother of six children and is living a much happier life.

Advertisement

Also Read: How Many Masters Has Tiger Woods Won? Exploring Golfer’s Augusta Record