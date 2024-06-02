Why Usman Nurmagomedov Got Kicked out of UFC 302 After Islam Makhachev’s Victory Over Dustin Poirier

Usman Nurmagomedov was thrown out of the arena after Islam Makhachev beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Makhachev and Poirier had a back-and-forth fight in the main event. Both fighters left it their all inside the cage with the lightweight title on the line.

However, Makhachev emerged victorious with a fifth-round submission win. This marked the Russian’s third successful title defense. This is a lightweight record.

Usman Nurmagomedov thrown out in the aftermath of Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

After Makhachev’s win, his team erupted in celebration. His team entered the cage to congratulate the lightweight champion. Usman Nurmagomedov was the first to jump the cage and reach Makhachev.

After such an amazing fight, the emotions were high. Security, however, intervened quickly and took out Usman from the huddle. The Bellator lightweight champion was escorted out of the arena.

Usman was not a designated corner member for team Makhachev. Hence, his entry into the cage was considered trespassing. As per the rules, he was thrown out of the arena at UFC 302. Footages of the incident have been going around on social media.

Dustin Poirier addresses future after UFC 302 loss to Islam Makhachev

The loss against Islam Makhachev marked Dustin Poirier’s third failed title challenge. He has previously lost title fights to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Poirier is 35 and it’s unlikely that he’d get another shot.

“The Diamond” is also reluctant to climb the ladder yet again. He hinted at retirement in his octagon interview, saying (via MMA Fighting): “I’m 35 and I see people and hear people say, ‘That’s not old.’ But I have 50 fights. I’ve been fighting since I was 17 years old. I fought my first cage-fight when I was 18. I have 10 fights that aren’t on my record.”

Poirier continued: “I’ve been in a bunch of battles. At some time, this is going to catch up to me. Obviously, I just fought the pound-for-pound No. 1 guy, and every time I got off the stool, I felt like I was going to win this fight. I remember thinking getting off the stool, ‘I’m going to be the world champion tonight.’ I felt it. So I’ve just got to see.”

While Poirier came up short, it was a valiant effort from him. Despite not winning the undisputed title, he is a consensus future Hall of Famer.

