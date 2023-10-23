Why Vince McMahon never turned John Cena heel despite WWE fans begging for it?

John Cena is considered the most significant baby face that WWE ever had in their entire run and is massively loved mainly by the children. He is one of the highest merch sellers of WWE to date. Cena gained popularity after late 2003 and till 2007 he was established as the face of the product.

Many fans over time asked for Cena’s heel turn that we to date did not get to see and might never see Cena as the bad guy on the WWE screen. Recently, a former WWE writer revealed why Vince McMahon never turned John Cena's heel even after so many demands.

While talking to Cheap Heat Podcast, a former WWE writer revealed there were multiple occasions where Vince McMahon was convinced and actually wanted to turn Cena heel but it never happened.

John Cena’s reaction to his heel turn

A former WWE writer even revealed that when they shared the idea with John Cena, he never said no. He expressed that if this is what Vince wants him to do, he will do it, but with one condition. The writer further explained that Cena asked if he was turning into a bad guy, emphasizing that he wanted to be a complete heel.

The writer went on to explain that even Vince McMahon took steps back because Cena was the leading merchandise seller. Vince thought Cena was the main captain of the ship, and if Cena turned heel, who would replace him as the major babyface on the brand? The writer later concluded by saying, "I think Vince did the right thing."

John Cena is currently working on the Blue Brand after a long hiatus. He is also expected to perform at Crown Jewel 2023, backing up LA Knight against The Bloodline ahead of Megastar’s match against Bloodline leader Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. Fans speculate that he will face Solo Sikoa next, possibly at Crown Jewel 2023.

