Why was Babar Azam fined? Pakistan captain hit with 2 traffic violations in Lahore

Ahead of the Pakistan cricket team's departure for the 2-23 ODI World Cup in India, team leader Babar Azam faces a penalty. This will be Babar's first lead in a 50-over tournament and his third in an ICC event, following two T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. He earned the penalty by breaking two traffic rules in Lahore.

On September 17, authorities in Lahore's Gulberg cited Babar for breaking traffic laws and issued a penalty of ₹2000. The infringements included driving without a license and not maintaining his lane, as per a report in Geo Super. Initially, the charge was a for lane violation, but the missing driver's license came to light later.

This incident transpired just 36 hours before the Pakistan cricket team departed for the ODI World Cup in India, scheduled to commence on October 5 in Ahmedabad. It will host the 2019 finalists, England and New Zealand.

Babar Azam ready for Ahmedabad challenge, despite unfamiliar conditions

On Tuesday, Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's cricket team, ensured that although most of his team members have not previously competed in India, they have conducted extensive research and are ready for the forthcoming ODI World Cup, which begins on October 5. The team, whose visas were confirmed on Monday night, will be making their arrival in Hyderabad through Dubai on Wednesday.

Of all the players, only Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman have previously played in India. An injury prevented Babar Azam from participating in the T20 World Cup in India in 2016.

"Although we have not played in India before, we are not taking too much pressure. We have done our research and we have heard the conditions are similar to how they play out in other Asian countries," said Babar in the pre-departure media conference here.

"I am excited to play in Ahmedabad as it will be jam-packed. I will try my best to perform up to my potential. I am not worried about my accolades, I want to make sure whatever I do helps the result for the team.

Despite being the favorite at the start of the Asia Cup, Pakistan returned devoid of any trophy, with the championship claimed by India. The withdrawal of their star pacer, Naseem Shah, from the World Cup presents further challenges for both batting and bowling.

