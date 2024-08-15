Why Was Brown’s Rookie Mike Hall Jr. Practicing the Day After His Arrest for Domestic Violence Charges?

One day after being arrested and charged with domestic violence for an incident that happened Monday night, Browns rookie defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr. was on the practice fields in Berea. However, his practice day ended prematurely when he sustained an unexplained injury during a joint session with the Minnesota Vikings.



On Wednesday's Orange and Brown Talk podcast, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, and Dan Labbe explored the decision to allow Hall to practice, as well as why the Browns couldn't make an easy decision, at least for a day. It was surprising to see him out there, and head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to comment after practice.

Following Wednesday's practice, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened his press conference, conceding that he understood there would be questions regarding Hall's presence at practice but noted that he didn't have much to say at the moment.



Stefanski declined to comment on Hall's position many times, except to emphasize their wish to "let the process play out." He stated, "I understand you have questions regarding Mike Hall. Respectfully, I do not have anything to offer. I'm going to let legal processes play out, but I appreciate that you have to ask a question, but I actually don't know much about that issue."

According to the Avon police report, Hall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of domestic violence after allegedly striking a woman, who identified herself as Hall's fiancée, in the head with a baby bottle, dragging her outside by the arms, choking her, pushing her head through a wall, and breaking open a bedroom door to force her out.



According to the complaint, Hall reportedly held a pistol to the woman's temple and said, "I'll f**king end it all." "I don't care." After being charged on Tuesday, Hall was freed on a $10,000 personal bond.

According to ESPN, Hall did not have a good day at practice and was hurt halfway through. Hall departed practice early due to an apparent injury sustained during an 11-on-11 exercise. Trainers assessed him on the pitch before he walked to the team's facilities for additional assessment.



Hall was allegedly not on the field at the end of the morning walk-through as the Browns prepared for a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. However, in the afternoon, he was seen on the practice field before departing with a leg injury. The club has not yet provided any information on his health situation.

Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, and Dan Labbe discuss their first joint practice with the Vikings, as well as Denzel Ward's return to the concussion protocol and next steps.

Denzel Ward, a Pro Bowl cornerback, is in the concussion protocol after being wounded during a workout on Monday. Ward was wearing a soft-shell helmet cover when his head impacted the ground while defending a pass over the middle. Ward has had at least five recorded concussions since his rookie season in 2018. The three-time Pro Bowler observed Wednesday's practice from the sidelines.