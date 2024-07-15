Why Was Copa America Final Delayed? Chaotic Fans at Hard Rock Stadium Push Back Argentina vs Colombia Match

The highly awaited final of the Copa America between Argentina and Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium was delayed when fans entered the stadium without tickets. Several fans tried to breach the security gates ahead of March's kick-off, resulting in chaos while the legitimate ones were stuck at the gates.

The situation has raised concerns among fans on social media as the venue, which is the home stadium for the Miami Dolphins, is one of the locations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the United States being the host.

Ticketless fans created chaos at the stadium after “thousands” of fans tried to force their way into the stadium uninvited. Because of this, fans with the tickets were left outside the gate following the overflowing of the stadium.

While the fixture was scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, it had to be postponed several times and finally rescheduled it at 9:15 pm ET. As per the reports, the players were forced to leave the field amid warmups.

Large numbers of fans waited in a queue behind the entrance barriers which were shut for more than an hour as fans tried to force their way into the stadium whenever the gates were opened.

Meanwhile, the governing body of the tournament CONMEBOL requested the fans not to enter the venue without any authorization. The situation also compelled the Miami-Dade Police to release a statement addressing the “unruly behaviour.”

In the statement, the police stated that if found guilty, the occurrence would “get you ejected and/or arrested.” In the meantime, they asked for everyone to be “patient” while they worked on a “safe environment for all those attending.”

Fans on the internet show their concern following the security breach at the Hard Rock Stadium

The Hard Rock Stadium is one of the upcoming venues for the World Cup and the recent security breach had fans concerned over the situation. A user wrote, “The 72 Club entrance at Hard Rock Stadium tonight..Barbaric and unacceptable!”

Another wrote, “This is a 2026 World Cup Venue. Regardless of them telling us that CONMEBOL is the official organizador of this tournament. Terrible optics.”

One user wrote, “An absolutely EMBARRASSING Copa América edition from the very first minute until the last. What a disgusting idea to know this country is going to host the World Cup in 2026.”

One even wrote that USA should be banned from “holding football tournaments.”

Questioning the security, a user stated, “A lot has to be done to ensure that they are ready in two years,” as the Hard Rock Stadium hosts one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

One remarked, “This is not a good look on a country hosting the World Cup in two years.”

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was substituted in the 64th minute after the Argentine sustained a right ankle injury in the first half. The World Cup winner was seen crying as he left the field.