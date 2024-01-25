Why was Draymond Green excluded from Team USA’s player pool for Olympics 2024? Grant Hill gets brutally honest

Grant Hill, the managing director of the USA Men's National Team, claimed Draymond Green's recent suspension incidents influenced the decision to exclude him from the player pool for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to Hill, despite Green's valuable contributions and integral role in the team's history, the events of this year led to his omission.

On Tuesday, USA Basketball announced a 41-name list, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and Chris Paul.

Notably, Green, who has been part of the last two gold medal-winning U.S. men's Olympic basketball teams, found his name missing. Green, together with Durant, James, and Paul, are among the few NBA players with more than one Olympic gold medal.

This season, Green experienced two suspensions, leading him to participate only in 16 out of the 40 games by the Golden State Warriors.

He missed five games following an altercation with Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves in November, where he used a chokehold.

Furthermore, an indefinite suspension was imposed on him after hitting Jusuf Nurkić in a December game against the Phoenix Suns. After missing 12 matches for the Nurkić incident, the NBA reinstated Green, and he returned to the Warriors' lineup on January 15.

Hill emphasized their understanding and respect for Green's current career phase, indicating that Green faces challenges both on and off the court.

As Hill assured, USA Basketball seeks to support Green throughout his journey.

However, they believe not participating in summer games offers the best opportunity for him to address these issues.

How does the path unfold from NBA playoffs to Olympic roster announcements and exhibition games?

Hill is hopeful to finalize the 12-player roster during the NBA playoffs. The team's training camp is set to take place in early July in Las Vegas, followed by an exhibition match against Canada on July 10 before they head out to Paris.

The team which will represent America in the 2024 Men's National will be announced later. They aim for their fifth consecutive and seventeenth total Olympic gold medal.

The team's coaching staff includes Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Mark Few from Gonzaga University, Tyronn Lue from the Los Angeles Clippers, and Erik Spoelstra from the Miami Heat.

Before the match against Canada, the USA team will undergo training in their longtime hub, Las Vegas. The exhibition game is scheduled for July 10, 7:30 p.m. PT/ 10:30 p.m. ET.

The USA has successfully qualified for the 2024 Olympics as one of the top two nations from the FIBA.

The country will be sending four teams to the 2024 Olympic Summer Games, encompassing the 5-on-5 men and women teams and the 3x3 men and women teams.

