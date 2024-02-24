Why Was Jimmy Butler Ejected After an Altercation With Naji Marshall in the Pelicans vs. Heat Game?

On Friday evening, a heated game between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans is set in Louisiana.

A significant brawl pops up in the fourth quarter involving multiple players, with Naji Marshall seemingly choking Jimmy Butler.

With 11:19 left in the fourth quarter, Butler was ousted from Friday's game against the Pelicans.

A heated clash involving Butler and Naji Marshall escalated quickly on the sidelines, although no punches were exchanged, making a suspension for Butler seem unlikely.

Butler wrapped up with 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 27 minutes duration.

Following the drama, the match saw an expulsion of four players (and several fans).

The Heat has a 9-1 record against the Pelicans since November 2018, and hope to extend their winning streak on Friday. The Heat, who grace an unexpected triumph in their last match, are set to repeat history against the 3.5-point favorite Pelicans.

Even though it was not a commanding performance, Miami managed to beat the 76ers last Wednesday, marking consecutive victories for the Heat.

A huge credit for Heat's success goes to Bam Adebayo who landed a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Adebayo continues to impress with his rebounding prowess, achieving 12 or more in his last three games.

On the other hand, the Pelicans had a strong footing, having already marked a hat-trick of victories (an average win of 8.3 points over their opponents), and extended the streak to four on Thursday. They cruised past Houston with a sweeping 127-105 victory.

The score at the end of the third turned out to be the final tally, despite the Pelicans taking it easy through the last quarter.

Matchup Analysis: Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Claiming their third consecutive road victory, Miami increased their record to 30-25. On the other side, New Orleans has been on a tangible hot streak, winning eight out of their last nine games and boosting their existing 34-22 record this season.

This particular showdown could hinge greatly on the number of possessions. The Heat, so far this season, have been careful keepers of the ball, with a mere average of 12.2 turnovers per game. Still, the Pelicans are certainly not pushovers in this area as they average a competitive 12.6 turnovers per game.

It will be captivating to observe how this contest unfolds considering these conflicting dynamics.

In 55 games this season, the Heat entered that night as the Eastern Conference's eighth seed, with a 30-25 record. They are riding a wave of momentum, with two consecutive wins and a 6-4 showing in their last ten games.

After their face-off with the Pelicans, the Heat will swing westward to California for a Monday evening game against the Kings.

