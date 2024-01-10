Why was Mike Vrabel fired by Titans and why didn’t they trade him instead? Everything we know so far

Mike Vrabel is no longer with the Tennessee Titans. The Tennessee Titans fired Mike Vrabel this Tuesday. Now point to be noted here is that Vrabel still has two seasons left in his contract with the Tennessee Titans. Now trade would be an ideal option here but the Titans didn't go for it. Here's why:

Why was Mike Vrabel fired from the Tennessee Titans?

There's a certain reason behind firing Mike Vrabel. According to a source reported to The Tennessee, Vrabel's philosophy, in regards to collaboration between the front office and the coaching staff, didn't align with what the franchise planned. The former head coach's philosophy was more one-person-centric.

Also Read: CNN reporter reveals Aaron Rodgers shared ‘disturbing’ conspiracy theory amid Epstein list feud with Jimmy Kimmel

Mike Vrabel wanted the bulk of decision-making powers to be one-person, something similar that happened with Robinson as the General Manager. However, Ran Carthon is the current general manager and that ideology of power-dominance in one-hand is evolving. Amy Adams Strunk, Titans' owner, released a statement about Mike's firing.

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions, " Amy Adams Strunk had said during a statement released on Tuesday. Team owner added that last year he and the team started to shift their leadership approach.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for NFL? What’s next after CFP National Championship win?

"As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff," explained Amy Adams. Now it's clear from Amy's side as well that the reason for Mike's firing is bad alignment with the working approach.

Why did the Tennessee Titans choose to fire Mike Vrabel and not trade him?

The Tennessee Titans fired Mike Vrabel on Tuesday and that highlighted an important question. Why did they not trade him and choose to fire him instead? Mike Vrabel still has the former head coach for two more seasons so it would be a better choice to trade him instead of firing. But there's a reason why the Titans did what they did.

Also Read: Is Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan for NFL? What’s next after CFP National Championship win?

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Titans hierarchy thought that the process was overwhelmingly long for Mike to be traded to another team. Since they wanted a swift resolution to their plan, they ended ties with Mike instead of sending him to some other team.

"The Titans believed trading Vrabel was too complicated and would take too long, per sources. They wanted to move on quickly. I was told Vrabel never asked ownership for a trade or asked out of Tennessee," Russini said in her recent Tweet. Now that Mike is open to opportunities, it's going to be a race for who gets to pick him first.

Also Read: NFL Wild Card round explained: What is it and how does it work?

Advertisement

Now that Mike Vrabel isn't with the Tennessee Titans anymore, the team is on the lookout for a head coach. Bill Belichick is highly rumored to be fired from the New England Patriots. Do you think the Titans will approach him to join their team? If they do approach him, what are the chances of Bill Belichick indeed accepting their offer?