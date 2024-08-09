Why Was Noah Lyles Allowed to Run With COVID? Here’s the Explanation

Noah Lyles is a distinguished American sprinter. He made headlines at the Paris 2024 Olympics for his remarkable resilience and determination. Lyles competed in the men’s 200-meter final under extraordinary circumstances. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the race.

Despite this significant challenge, he pushed forward and secured a bronze medal. It was a decision that sparked widespread discussion among the audience. But more than that, there is admiration in the sporting community.

Why was Noah Lyles allowed to compete with COVID?

Lyles had already claimed a gold medal in the men’s 100-meter final earlier in the week. The runner revealed after the 200-meter race that he had tested positive for COVID on the preceding Tuesday.

Despite the positive test, he chose to compete in Thursday night’s race. He was driven by the ambition to achieve a rare sprint double by winning both the 100m and 200m events at the same Olympics. However, Lyles finished third in the 200 m, trailing behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and fellow American Kenny Bednarek.

Reflecting on his performance, Lyles candidly admitted that COVID had taken a toll on his abilities. However, he expressed immense pride in securing a bronze medal. Despite competing at what he estimated to be “90 to 95 percent” of his full capacity, he was happy with his performance.

His appearance on the track before the 200-meter final did not indicate his illness. The 27-year-old athlete seemed poised and ready to replicate Usain Bolt’s legendary double-gold achievement.

Lyles had already delivered a dramatic performance in the 100-meter final, where he clinched victory by an incredibly narrow margin of 0.005 seconds. This win heightened expectations for his 200-meter race. There, fans eagerly anticipated another display of his sprinting prowess.

As the 200-meter race unfolded, Lyles found himself trailing Tebogo and Bednarek as they approached the final bend. Despite his efforts, Lyles was unable to close the gap. On the other hand, Tebogo ultimately surged ahead to win the race in 19.46 seconds. It was one of the fastest times recorded in the event's history.

Lyles, however, finished the race almost half a second slower than his personal best. Upon crossing the finish line, Lyles graciously congratulated Tebogo. But then he collapsed onto his back, visibly exhausted and struggling to breathe. Medics quickly attended to him. He was later seen leaving the track in a wheelchair. This view raises concerns about his health among the fans.

Within minutes of the race's conclusion, NBC reported that Lyles had tested positive for COVID earlier in the week. Shortly afterward, a statement from USA Track and Field confirmed the news.

The statement clarified that both the US Track and Field Federation and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee had strictly adhered to the health guidelines set by the Olympics. It emphasized that Lyles had undergone a thorough medical evaluation before deciding to compete. It ensured that all necessary precautions were in place.

Let's look at how Noah Lyles projected his thoughts on the situation

In his own words, Lyles later explained that he had tested positive for COVID early on Tuesday morning. It happened after he woke up with symptoms such as chills, body aches, and a sore throat. He was immediately placed in quarantine at a hotel near the Olympic Village. And only a few individuals, including medical staff, his coach, and his mother, were aware of his condition. Lyles admitted that he had kept the positive test result “close to the chest” because he did not want his competitors to gain an advantage over him before the 200-meter final.

Lyles described how COVID had significantly impacted his performance. He noted that he had to take frequent breaks and experienced symptoms like shortness of breath and chest pain. Despite these challenges, he expressed a deep sense of pride in his ability to secure a bronze medal under such difficult circumstances. He acknowledged that he had “had better days.“

The revelation of Lyles’ COVID diagnosis also raised concerns about the potential risk to other athletes. Particularly after he was seen embracing Tebogo following the race. However, Tebogo downplayed the risk. He stated that athletics is “not a contact sport.” He also expressed no concern about Lyles competing, despite his illness.

Lyles, for his part, indicated that the 200m would likely be his final race of the 2024 Olympics. He had initially hoped to compete in the 4x100m relay on Friday night and the 4x400m relay on Saturday. Especially with aspirations of winning four gold medals at the Games.

However, in an Instagram post following the 200-meter final, Lyles suggested that his Olympic journey might be over. He left the decision to participate in the relay up to his coaches. He concluded by expressing his hope that fans had enjoyed watching his performances. Let us know in the comments what you think about his resilience.

