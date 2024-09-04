Why Was Odyssey Jones Fired From WWE? Backstage Update Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Odyssey Jones has reportedly been fired from the WWE after domestic violence allegations emerged against him. According to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Jones was removed from WWE TV after allegations against him came to light.

“We've not heard of an arrest or charges being pressed in relation to the situation. We've reached out to WWE for comment as well as clarification on his status. Talent had not been informed of the situation,” Sean posted on his X account.

The superstar had just made his debut for The New Day group a few weeks back, assisting the team against The New Testament. However, he hasn't been seen in the last two episodes of Monday Night RAW. He was absent from the August 23 episode of RAW and was also not seen in the September 3 show. His absence has not been acknowledged by the company on TV.

Dave Meltzer also provided an update on his Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that even though the company hasn't released any statement on him yet, it’s almost certain that he is gone.

“I’m relatively certain he’s done, but it has not been confirmed anywhere. I’ve heard a bunch of stories, but nothing that I would I’d say is confirmed, but it looks like he’s no longer with the company,” Wrestletalk quoted Meltzer.

Meltzer further noted that Odyssey’s angle is also done, since there is no mention of him on RAW, no update on if he has some injury. “You know Kofi Kingston was on, and there’s no acknowledgement of what they’ve been doing. So he’s off, he’s gone,” he said.

Advertisement

Jones is also not seen on the WWE Alumni roster page, nor on the WWE RAW or main superstar page. Moreover, his removal comes at a crucial juncture right when he was about to receive a major push in the company after being aligned with The New Day. He could have been the replacement for Big E in The New Day, who hasn’t been there since March 2022 because of his neck injury.

Since Big E’s return is very difficult now, given the seriousness of his injury, Odyssey could have been the perfect replacement. However, that might not be the case anymore. The 30-year-old superstar shall not be able to wrestle inside a WWE ring now if the allegations turn out to be true.

Jones signed with WWE in 2019, and he started with the NXT. In the 2023 WWE Draft, he was drafted to the RAW brand. Then in September 2023, Jones took part in the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, losing to Bron Breakker. In the 2024 WWE draft, he was once again drafted to the RAW brand. In August, he made his debut with The New Day. However, his removal has shortly come a few days later of his joining, and it seems now the company will have to look for another superstar to assist the New Day.