Why Was Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon Arrested? Find Out

Oklahoma State football running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested Sunday morning after the young American football player was suspected of driving under the influence. He was booked under DUI under 21 years of age. Additionally, he had an open alcohol container, was speeding, and failed to maintain a single driving lane.

Gordon, the 2023 Doak Walker Award winner who ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, was released on bond on Sunday. Here is what happened to the rising footballer.

Why was Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon arrested?

The leading rusher was pulled over in the early hours of Sunday morning by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) officer. As per a report by the New York Times, the American football player was reportedly speeding his vehicle to 82 mph in a 65 mph zone, as per a probable cause affidavit.

As he went through the traffic, during the stop, open bottles of vodka and tequila were found by the official in his car. As per the affidavit, the 20-year-old running back stated that he had “one drink.”

Following that, Gordon was taken to the Cleveland County jail in Oklahoma. His breath samples were taken there, and they resulted in (BrAC) of .11 and .10.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that an Oklahoma State spokesman has revealed that the school is aware of whatever happened.

Ollie Gordon is a leading running back in school

Ollie Gordon won the 2023 Doak Walker Award, an honor awarded to the leading running back in college football. Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., who stands 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) tall, achieved the award for his 1,600 yards with 20 touchdowns.

A four-star prospect, Ollie began his career at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, where he was recognized as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram 2020 Male High School Athlete of the Year

Gordon later gave his commitment to provide his services to Oklahoma State University. It was a year of achievements for the rising star when he was awarded the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in addition to being named the leading rusher.