French singer Yseult, whose full name is Yseult Marie Onguenet, closed out the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis with a 1969 song popular in America but having a lesser-known French link.

According to The Guardian, Canadian singer-songwriter Paul Anka wrote "My Way," which was recorded by American pop icon Frank Sinatra, after hearing a song called "Comme d'habitude" on a vacation to Paris and wanting to compose something similar.

It was composed by Claude François, Gilles Thibault, and Jacques Revaux after François ended his relationship with pop diva France Gall.

When Anka wrote "My Way," he approached Sinatra's musical director, and the iconic musician quickly agreed to record it for vinyl.

The two tunes sound almost identical. However, "Comme d'habitude" is about the lack of a spark in a love relationship, and "My Way" is about a guy who sings of having a fulfilling life with few regrets. The song was supposedly picked because of the relationship between France and the United States, with France passing the torch to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Yseult, 29, appears to be in control of her life. The Olympics and the closing ceremony may be finished in 2024, but online users have made it obvious that they want to hear more from Yseult. Carol Vorderman, a broadcaster, commented on X (previously Twitter).



"Stunning performance," describing Yseult as "a superstar." Film director Patrik-Ian Polk said, "That was a magnificent performance of MY WAY. Must look into this singer."

Yseult became famous in France after finishing second in a French reality TV singing competition called "Nouvelle Star" in 2015.

The 2024 Paris closing ceremony was the ideal way to cap off an incredible Olympics. Athletes received their dues, the entertainment, creativity, and flair were all fantastic, and it all came together in a tight three-hour bow.

Between the Golden Voyager, Tom Cruise, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, there wasn't much chance for anybody to stand out, but French singer Yseult did just that, closing up the event with a version of Frank Sinatra's classic "My Way."

Since leaving Polydor Records in 2018, Yseult has done a variety of modeling jobs, beginning with the ASOS autumn campaign in 2018. She also worked as a worldwide spokeswoman for L'Oréal in 2021. Her most recent effort as a musician was a feature on Iranian-Dutch singer Sevdaliza's single "Alibi."

With the 2024 Paris Olympics now over, the spotlight now switches to when the next Olympic Games will take place. The Winter Olympics will take place in 2026. Of course, the Winter Games feature wholly different sports and events than the Summer Games. The next Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

