SummerSlam 2024 PLE ended with an electrified return of former WWE Unidpsuted Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief returned in the concluding moments of Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes’s main event, the “Bloodline Rules” match for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

When Cody Rhodes was banged up, Solo Sikoa followed it up with a classic USOS splash, and he was just three counts away from crowning himself as the new WWE Undisputed champion, defeating Cody Rhodes.

But before he could achieve his goal, the music of Roman Reigns echoed in the arena, and the whole place went off. The whole arena was roaring. Seeing Roman Reigns, the OTC Reigns wasted no time. He planted a powerful Superman punch on the face of Solo Sikoa, and then Reigns followed it with the sickening spear.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown 8/9/2024, Roman Reigns made his return to the Blue Brand for the first time after losing his WWE Undisputed championship at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns made it clear he was no longer a humble Tribal Chief. He once again transformed himself into the animal he was back in 2020, when, for the first time, he made his return as the Head of the Table.

The only question fans had in their minds was why Wiseman Paul Heyman was not Roman Reigns, not at SummerSlam 2024 or Friday Night SmackDown. After analyzing the current booking of Roman Reigns, it looks like WWE is very particular about Roman Reigns’s return and building the Bloodline saga with proper time and patience.

Roman Reigns has not even been given a mic yet. WWE wants to book the war first and show the WWE universe how viciously Roman Reigns wants his throne back. WWE wants to make this rivalry tremendous, and they want OG Bloodline to reunite. WWE wants to make each and every return as grand as possible.

It seems Paul Heyman will come to any PLE, where Roman Reigns will make an in-ring return and will put Ula Fala to the neck of Roman Reigns once and crown him back as the only Tribal Chief of the family.

The only reason WWE is holding back on reuniting Roman Reigns and Paukl Hyeman is that they want it to be grand and special. Paul Heyman's last WWE appearance was from the edition of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, where Solo Sikoa announced himself as the new Tribal Chief of the family and kicked Roman Reigns out.

Paul Heyman finally gathered all his strength and refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his tribal chief, which pissed Solo and New Bloodline. They brutally attack Heyman and send him to sleep by putting him through the announcer's table.

WWE fanatics are hyped about Roman Reigns’s return and what the future has for him in the bank; not only fans but WWE superstars are happy seeing OTC back. After SummerSlam 2024, at an even presser, Cody Rhodes was asked to react on Roman Reigns’s return to WWE, to which he expressed that even though he knows he and Roman are bound to compete for the WWE Undisputed Championship in the future, he is still happy seeing Roman Reigns back in WWE.

