Why was Rui Hachimura wearing face mask during Suns vs Lakers NBA In-Season tournament clash?

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns in the quarter-final of the NBA in-season tournament this December 5 to become the semifinalist. Surprisingly, we saw Rui Hachimura wearing a mask during the game. Why was he wearing a mask? Well, let's find out!

The reality behind Rui Hachimura wearing a face mask

During the Lakers vs Suns match, which the Lakers won by 106-103, Rui Hachimura was seen wearing a mask over his nose and face. This got fans wondering why he is wearing a mask. Is it because he has got a cold or there's some other reason? Well, it's the same reason why he didn't play against the Rockets.

During the Lakers game against the Dallas Mavericks, Rui Hachimura got his nose injured in the first quarter. The player tried to drive but instead missed it and got blocked, resulting in him falling down. He recalled that someone ran into him and hit his nose.

"It was in the first quarter against Dallas. I went to drive and went to the basket and I got blocked and I fell and I think one of the players kind of ran into me and hit my nose," Hachimura had said after-game conference.

Even though he was given a clearance by the medical team, Rui Hachimura was out of the team against the Rockets. However, he got back into the team against the Sun in the quarterback finals of the NBA in-season tournament which is where he was seen wearing a mask.

Now we know why Rui Hachimura was wearing a mask in the last game.

Talking about the NBA in-season, the Lakers will be facing the Pelicans on December 7, with the game starting at 9:00 PM EST.

