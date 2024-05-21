Why Was Shaquille O’Neal Not on TNT’s Inside the NBA Show Last Night? Explaining His Absence Amid Broadcast Right Concerns

During the critical showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Timberwolves, viewers couldn't find Shaquille O'Neal on Sunday's broadcast of Inside the NBA.

Substituting him was NBA titan, Vince Carter, who joined the likes of Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, and Barkley on the panel.

O'Neal did not explain his absence from the, remaining conspicuously off the air. Carter, who works part-time as a Nets games analyst after a stint with ESPN, filled in for him.

O'Neal's inexplicable absence left fans uneasy, brimming with questions about his sudden disappearance.

A representative from TNT reassured fans, stating that O'Neal took the day off on May 19 and plans to return for the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, scheduled for Wednesday, May 22.

Yet, the networks are closely monitoring any absences amid current negotiations with the NBA to maintain broadcast privileges under the fresh TV contract. It's rumored that NBC might outbid TNT Sports, marking a significant shift since TNT Sports has held NBA broadcasting rights since 1989.

Increasing the intrigue, O'Neal shared an obscure message on his Instagram on May 19: "Humble enough to know I can be replaced, but wise enough to know ain't nobody else like me."

Whichever network secures the rights, it is highly unlikely the "Inside the NBA" team will remain intact. Johnson, in particular, is expected to stick with TNT Sports.

Shaquille O'Neal Retirement Plan and TNT's Uncertain Future

Shaquille O'Neal often expressed his contentment with staying busy. However, it appears he is contemplating retirement again, a decision seemingly more dubious than his farewell tour before retiring from his NBA career.

Potentially, the prospect of the NBA leaving TNT could be prompting this reconsideration.

While hosting Funny Marco on The Big Podcast, O'Neal delved into what his life would look like post-basketball. Marco observed a lack of emotion from Shaq on this topic, who responded by saying his emotions are reserved for one thing - his plans for when eventually ceases to work.

O’Neal revealed his retirement plans saying, “When I turn 60, I’m checking into the old folks’ home." He has a specific site in mind, too. Shaq plans to spend his golden years at The Villages, a high-end retirement community in Orlando, notorious for having the highest STD rates in the country.

O'Neal, whose affection for Orlando is well-known, confirmed to Marco that he already owns a parcel there.

Currently, at 52, Shaq has less than a decade before he relocates to The Villages and he plans to make the most of his time until then, including retaining his position at Inside the NBA.

