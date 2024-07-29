Why Was Snoop Dogg Carrying Torch in Paris Olympics 2024? All You Need to Know

Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic flame through Saint-Denis, France, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which represent international peace and goodwill. He also works as a special correspondent for NBC throughout the Games.

But amid this many fans just have one question why was Snoop Dogg carrying the torch in the Paris Olympics? So, here we are with all your answers to your questions.

Why Was Snoop Dogg Carrying Torch to the Paris Olympics 2024?

Snoop Dogg contributed hip-hop flavor to the Olympic torch relay for the 2024 Paris Games. The legendary rapper carried a torch through the streets of Saint-Denis, representing peace and unity. The custom of carrying the Olympic flame is deeply ingrained in history, linking the present Games to their ancient roots.



Snoop Dogg's participation added a distinct cultural flavor to the event, emphasizing the combination of tradition and modern influence. In addition to his involvement in the torch relay, Snoop Dogg will be NBC's special reporter throughout the Olympics.

His dynamic personality and distinct commentary style will give fans interesting insights and a new perspective on the Games.

Snoop Dogg thanked US and France for the opportunity

In an interview earlier this week, the multihyphenate expressed thanks to the United States and France for the chance.

“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” he said. “I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg was seen celebrating USA’s gold win with his wife

Rapper Snoop Dogg, an official correspondent for NBC at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has already made headlines for his ardent support for Team USA. After partaking in the Olympic torch relay, Snoop was seen cheering on the men's 4x100m freestyle relay team with Caeleb Dressel's wife, Meghan.

The American quartet of Dressel, Chris Guiliano, Jack Alexy, and Hunter Armstrong won the gold medal with a dominating performance.

Snoop and Meghan were caught on video exchanging high-fives as Dressel reached the wall, winning the United States' first gold medal in Paris. The jubilant celebration was widely shared on social media, with many appreciating Snoop's genuine passion and support for the sportsmen.

Snoop's participation at the Olympics has provided a new and amusing flavor to the broadcast, and fans are anxious for his next appearance. With his contagious energy and enthusiasm for sports, it's evident that Snoop Dogg is entirely committed to his duty as a special reporter and ardent fan of Team USA.

Advertisement

Also Read: Where Is Surfing for Paris in 2024 Olympics? All About 9942 Miles Away Venue