Why was the entire Sri Lankan cricket board fired by their sports minister?

Sri Lanka got a crushing defeat by India in the response of 357 with them only managing to score 55 runs on 2nd November at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After the loss, there was a significant public outcry, demanding the removal of the SLC administration under Shammi Silva. Furthermore, protests were held outside the SLC headquarters.

Sri Lanka Cricket Board Sacked

That defeat against India left Sri Lanka humiliated and the Sports minister of Sri Lanka Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the entire cricket board.

Following a series of disappointing displays by the Sri Lanka national cricket team, Ranasinghe took that decision.

The minister has appointed an interim committee to manage the board temporarily. The only Sri Lanka captain who won the ODI World Cup Arjuna Ranatunga was named as the head of the interim committee.

"Sri Lanka Cricket had become known as the most corrupt institution in the country, I want to change that image," Ranatunga said on Monday.

Notably, Sri Lanka was eliminated from the ongoing ODI World Cup after being defeated by Bangladesh last night.

Sri Lanka played 8 games in the ODI World Cup 2023 and managed to get only 4 points, they won against Netherlands and England and lost the other 6 matches.

Sri Lanka will play its last game of World Cup 2023 against New Zealand on 9th November at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Ranasinghe has been in a prolonged conflict with Sri Lanka Cricket, the wealthiest sports organization on the island, for several months, amidst concerns about widespread corruption.

Court reestablishes the fired cricket board

The Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal gave a decision to restore the fired cricket board and reinstate the expelled officials until a complete hearing is held. Notably, The board president Shammi Silva filed a petition against the action taken by the sports minister Ranasinghe.

"The restoring of the board is for two weeks when the court will hear the case again," said the court official. The government has initiated a cabinet committee to handle the board's "pending issues."

The Sri Lanka cricket board officials rejoined to work on November 7 with SLC president Shammi Silva. They expressed satisfaction to the court decision and emphasized their dedication to improve the national team's performance.

