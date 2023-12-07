Why was The Rock at the Pentagon? Dwayne Johnson sparks US President speculation after visiting military chiefs

Former WWE champion and actor Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson is unarguably one of the most popular and loved people on the planet today. The Brahma Bull has recently visited the Pentagon and met security forces.

Johnson posted a video of a security forces meeting and captioned the video, “Productive meeting in the Pentagon. Productive meeting in the Pentagon Appreciate everyone’s valuable time. And great to meet some of our military cadre - thank you for waiting. And to the guy who can be heard saying, “In a purely masculine way, I love you I love you back.”

Fans are now predicting that he is getting ready to run for the United States presidency. The Rock revealed on Trevor Noah’s podcast that he has received an offer from both parties, and both parties believe he can become president.

Back in 2021, a public survey was conducted, and 46% of people voted that they would support Johnson’s campaign.

Johnson even spoke on the Joe Rogan Podcast and expressed, “ he does not support current president Joe Biden in any way”

The Rock’s WWE return

Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson initially gained popularity after following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Rocky Johnson and joining the business of professional wrestling. he made his debut in WWE at Survivor Series 1996.

The Brahma Bull gained popularity and became one of the hottest prospects for the company in a very short period.

The People's Champion captured WWE world championships multiple times. Last time, he wrestled a match at WrestleMania 29 against John Cena and then wrestled the shortest match against Eric Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

The former WWE champion recently came back to WWE programming in September and got engaged in a segment with Austin Thoery. He is reportedly rumored to face his cousin and current WWE undisputed universal champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 40.

