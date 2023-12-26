Why was Tommy DeVito benched for Tyrod Taylor in Giants Christmas Day loss to Eagles? Find out

Tommy DeVito’s time with New York has come to an end for the Monday game as the franchise benched him. Instead of DeVito, Tyrod Taylor was replaced in his spot. Giants fans are wondering who took the decision and why Tommy DeVito had to bench for Tyord. Keep reading to learn everything.

The reality behind Tyrod Taylor replacing Tommy DeVito in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles finally got the win they were looking for, but the New York Giants would not feel good about being on the losing end. The game was played on Monday, and an interesting thing that happened during the game was Tommy DeVito’s replacement with Tyrod Taylor.

The Eagles were taking care of Tommy DeVito really well in the first half, and the Giants were facing real struggles getting the ball rolling under DeVito’s hand. Even though the Giants’ starter was able to make 9 out of 16 passes for 55 yards, the team’s overall performance was pretty slow.

It was the second game in a row in which head coach Brian Daboll’s offense failed with DeVito in charge. That’s when, in the first half of the game, Tommy DeVito was benched, and instead of him, Tyrod Taylor came in as the starter. According to Fox, it was the decision made by Brian Daboll to replace DeVito.

The dividends for this move paid really well, but it’s not likely that the credit will be given to Tyrod Taylor. With Taylor under center, the Giants got their first end zone, helping them get back in the game. But apart from that, it was the Giants playing the game until the Eagles decided to finish with a win.

Tommy DeVito mocking the Philadelphia Eagles really became a motivation factor for the team

Before the Monday game, Eagles fans trolled Tommy DeVito for the viral picture that he had with a fan. So what happened was a picture of Tommy DeVito went viral where he was seen posing with a fan who held a jersey that said “fuck Philly.”

Eagles fans were really upset with Tommy DeVito for this picture and took a hard dig at him online. While fans trolled him online, the Eagles took care of the New York Giants by snatching the win from their hands by 33-35. It was definitely an outstanding game to watch.

Talking about the New York Giants, the team is still left with two more games before the Super Bowl months start. The Giants will be facing the Rams on December 31 to play their last game of the year. While the last game of the season for the Giants is against the Philadelphia Eagles. Once again. Who do you think will win this time?