Why was Travis Kelce Not in Audience for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in Lisbon?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance took over the internet last summer. The couple started dating when Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes took the Chiefs’ TE to his first Eras Tour concert. They have been arguably the most popular couple in the scene since then.

Pop icon Swift attended multiple NFL games featuring her boyfriend. She celebrated the Chiefs AFC Championship win against the Baltimore Ravens. The Cruel Summer singer joined the party after Kelce’s side won their second Super Bowl in a row. The highest-paid TE in the league was spotted at various Taylor Swift concerts as well. However, this was not the case last week. Kelce skipped an Eras Tour concert and here’s why.

Why did Travis Kelce Skip Taylor Swift’s Concert?

The 3x Super Bowl champion flew down to Paris on May 12. He danced and cheered for his significant other throughout the show. Swift surprised Kelce with her sizzling moves on Vigilante S–t. She even donned the Chiefs’ colors for a segment. Two surprise songs written for Kelce from the TTPD album were surprise additions to the night.

Travis Kelce has attended five concerts in Europe already. He has urged the fans to go and enjoy the electric experience. Swift performed in Lisbon on May 25. But the Chiefs’ TE couldn’t make it to the show. He chose to spectate an NHL game in Dallas. When Patrick Mahomes learned about Kelce’s Hockey adventure, he asked Kelce to get out of the arena.

Kelce Wants to Follow Swift All Over the World

On his New Heights podcast episode, Travis Kelce revealed his desire. The NFL star does not want to stay away from his girlfriend for long. He plans on tagging along with Swift wherever she goes. Kelce knows he will be locked in Kansas City once the season begins. He wants to fly around while he still can.

