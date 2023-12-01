Why was Travis Kelce not with Taylor Swift during Beyoncé's Renaissance tour movie premiere in London?

While fans speculated Travis Kelce would accompany Taylor Swift to the premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour movie, the singer attended solo, without the Chief's tight end by her side. Here's why Travis didn't come:

The reaons for Chiefs' tight end's absence from the premiere of Beyonce's tour movie was Chiefs itself

Duty comes first for Travis Kelce. Kelce's attendance was prevented by his commitments with the Kansas City Chiefs, who face the Green Bay Packers on December 3. As a result, the tight end was unable to join girlfriend Taylor Swift at the premiere of her friend Beyoncé’s tour movie.

According to NFL operations, players on NFL teams are typically scheduled for practice sessions from Wednesday through Saturday leading up to a Sunday game. As the Chiefs prepare to face the Packers on December 3, Travis Kelce was obliged to attend team practices throughout the week. Consequently, the tight end's football commitments prevented him from accompanying girlfriend Taylor Swift to the premiere of friend Beyonce’s Renaissance tour movie.

Fans were disappointed to see Taylor Swift walk the red carpet alone, as Travis Kelce's NFL commitments made it impossible for him to hop on a plane and show his support. Yet Swift certainly shone bright on her own in a gorgeous silver floor-length gown that only complemented her inherent beauty.

Coming back to the Chiefs game on Sunday, Travis Kelce might not have attended Beyonce's tour movie premier with Taylor, but the 'Black Space' star will surely attend his game. Now that she is on break from her Era tour till February, she has all the time to give to her new boyfriend Travis.