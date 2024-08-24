Why Was Vince McMahon’s Wife Linda in a Wheelchair for Months in WWE Storyline? Find Out

The Mr. McMahon persona was unquestionably one of the most diabolical heel characters in WWE. The emergence of this character created several gripping and provocative storylines. One of the most talked-about storylines involved Vince McMahon’s wife, who was subjected to his mistreatment while being wheelchair-bound.

Linda McMahon made major contributions to WWE, alongside Vince McMahon, during her time with the company. The former CEO made her first TV appearance when Vince McMahon was embroiled in a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Despite being the wife of Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon often allied with his opponents in WWE storylines. However, her involvement in the McMahon Family Feud saw moments that were disturbing yet exciting. In 2000, Linda McMahon, who was in a kayfabe coma due to a nervous breakdown, made her TV appearance in a wheelchair.

Linda McMahon’s state attracted concerns from Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon as well. In a bizarre segment between Stephanie and Vince McMahon, the latter scathingly told Stephanie that he was on a hunt for a new wife that was as “voluptuous” as her. McMahon then revealed that the marital distress aggravated Linda McMahon’s condition, leading to her slipping into a vegetative state.

Following the segment, McMahon strategically gave Linda McMahon sedatives, further worsening her condition. Ever the opportunistic, Vince McMahon decided to take advantage of Linda’s state and have an affair with WWE diva Trish Stratus. After a wheelchair-ridden Linda McMahon returned to WWE programming, she seemed like a book with its pages closed.

Advertisement

Also Read: Are Former WWE Moguls Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon Still Married?

McMahon crossed all lines after he forced his stationary wife to watch him display affection for Trish Stratus publicly. The storyline served its purpose as Vince garnered intense heel heat in the lead-up to WrestleMania 17. The level of McMahon’s absurdity finally galvanized his son, Shane McMahon, to make his WWE return.

Shane O’Mac’s return sparked plans for a first-ever father-versus-son WrestleMania match. In the run-up to the event, however, Stephanie McMahon turned on her mom and aligned with Vince McMahon.

Additionally, in one of the most outrageous segments, Vince McMahon punished Trish Stratus in the ring by forcing her to strip and bark like a dog.

Nonetheless, the stage was set for an intense father vs son match at the Grandest Stage, with Mick Foley as the special guest referee. During the closing moments of the match, Vince McMahon gained the upper hand over his son and desired to beat him up in front of Linda McMahon, who was seated at the corner of the ring.

Advertisement

However, Linda McMahon dramatically got up from her wheelchair and delivered a low blow to her husband, allowing Shane to take advantage. Ultimately, with a little help from Mick Foley, Shane McMahon hit the Coast-to-Coast finisher to pick up the win.

Read More: Bobby Lashley Addresses His Choice Between Vince McMahon and Triple H