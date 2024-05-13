Wingstop's "No Flex Zone" commercial has become a source of annoyance for many NBA fans. The commercial features a seemingly ordinary scenario - a family enjoying a meal and playing a game of Jenga.

The crux lies in the soundtrack. The catchy No Flex Zone by Rae Sremmurd is repeated throughout the commercial. Thus, it has become increasingly intense as the Jenga tower gets precariously high.

The ad's high rotation during the NBA playoffs has led to extreme overexposure. Fans have reported seeing it constantly during commercial breaks. Also, look at the juxtaposition. The lighthearted family setting feels oddly paired with the aggressive energy of the song. Plus, it's titled, No Flex Zone which doesn't quite sit well with the calm game of Jenga.

How are fans reacting to Wingstop's No Flex Zone Commercial?

Wingstop's No Flex Zone ad has become a talking point on social media.

“Will the NBA Playoffs stop playing Wingstop commercials with Rae Sremmurd’s No Flex Zone? I absolutely never want to hear that song anymore in my life,” wrote one fan.

“Just trying to watch these NBA playoff games and I'm so tired of the AT&T “what a pro wants” commercial and “no flex zone” WingStop commercials, they seriously play those commercials CONSTANTLY! It’s like a CIA torture method at this point,” wrote a second fan. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“I need to know how much money WingStop paid the NBA to get that No Flex Zone commercial played during the playoffs. IDK if there’s a commercial break that doesn’t feature it,” read a third comment.

Another fan wrote, “It’s worse. It’s far worse. The wing stop no flex zone song is bad, the commercial is corny AND (I’m sorry) but the acting is terrible. Those little girls can’t act.”

A fifth comment on X read, “The only thing that would improve the playoffs more than Embiid’s absence is if the basketball gods somehow delete the Wingstop no flex zone commercial.”

Why is Wingstop's No Flex Zone Commercial getting played repeatedly during NBA playoffs?

Wingstop might be strategically buying ad spots during these high-viewership games. They know that their target audience (chicken wing fans) is likely watching.

Advertisement

Sometimes, TV networks bundle commercials together for advertisers. Wingstop might have purchased a package deal that includes a high frequency of airings during this period.

The ad might be intentionally repetitive to get the jingle and brand name stuck in your head. This repetition can be effective for brand recognition, even if it becomes annoying.