Why Zach Lavine is a Better Trade Candidate Than Portrayed; Debunking Narrative Around Bulls Star

The final major task on Chicago's offseason to-do list is trading Zach LaVine, as DeMar DeRozan is no longer with the Bulls. Since the previous season, the team has attempted to trade him, but the league has shown no interest.

Many of the criticisms directed towards LaVine are unfounded, even though some of them are true. With him, the balance has swung much too far in the other direction. His performance on the court is self-evident. Most of the criticisms made off the court are unfounded.

3 reasons why Zach LaVine is a better trade candidate than portrayed:

1. Good Teammate

Last season, LaVine had one rough moment. Instead of celebrating with his teammates after a comeback victory, he hurried off the court and shoved away a Bulls PR representative. He expressed regret for the incident.

That said, if you followed the games, you saw LaVine leading the ovations from the Bulls bench when they were performing better without him. LaVine has long been a vocal supporter of his teammates. Rather than taking the easy route and blaming others, he has typically placed the blame for his poor performance on himself.

Although LaVine hasn't had an especially bad attitude, he has indeed been a challenging player to integrate into the team's offensive scheme. He's not a quick decision-maker and will break plays to look for his shot. His mentality becomes understandable when you consider the people he's had to pass the ball to.

2. LaVine’s production is amazing even with mediocre teammates

LaVine has experienced some genuinely difficult circumstances in both Minnesota and Chicago. In ten years, he has played for six different coaches, some of the worst of the past decade. Most of his rosters have been terrible; currently, 72 of his 101 teammates are not in the league.

Players he has played the most games with include Ryan Arcidiacono, Shabazz Muhammad, and Gorgui Dieng. Despite these challenges, LaVine has continued to be extraordinarily productive. Even with defenses packing the stands against him, he has been among the most used players in the league and far more efficient than average.

3. LaVine is not significantly overpaid as critics suggest

With a salary of $43 million, LaVine is the 17th highest-paid player in the league. While he's a top-50 player, he's not quite at that elite level. It's not as if Jordan Poole is intentionally hurting a team with his $34 million salary. LaVine is a solid player.

Every year, LaVine is overpaid by about $10–$15 million. Let's not act like he's John Wall nearing the end of his career, but that's important in the new collective bargaining agreement where every dollar matters. At the age of 29, he can still easily average more than 20 points per game, make incredible 3-pointers, and get to the rim whenever he wants.

