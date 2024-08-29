Will Aaron Rodgers Really Retire From New York Jets After 2024? Exploring Viral Rumor

Rumors have it that Aaron Rodgers will be retiring from the National Football League at the New York Jets after the 2024 season. The quarterback’s last seasons didn't go as it was expected, and fans have high hopes for him now that the upcoming NFL season is about to start.

However, there have been rumors that the American football player will hang up his boots after 2024. It all started with an opinion piece on the internet where, a site called twsn.net posted an article with the headline, “Aaron Rodgers Will Retire from the New York Jets After 2024.”

The body part of the article gave this explanation reading, “With an Achilles injury, how Rodgers plays back after injury is a mystery, and at 40 years old, turning 41 in December, the injury and age could very well hinder him.”

After mentioning his past and recent performances, the article stated that “the New York Jets need to start preparing for the future after Rodgers retires.” Meanwhile, there is no confirmation so far that the quarterback is considering a retirement plan.

Last season, when asked on The Pat McAfee Show about his possible retirement after the 2024 seasons, Rodgers replied, “I don't think so.” He further said, “.I don't think next year will be my last year,” referencing the upcoming NFL season to not be his final season in the league.

Earlier, the renowned NFL quarterback, who is expected to make a strong return this upcoming season, was involved in the political arena with a possible foray into national politics. There were reports that Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had approached the Jets quarterback about the prospect of serving as his running mate in the upcoming election in November.

Additionally, The Times disclosed that the NFL player was engaged in the discussions with Kennedy which indicates a mutual interest in the partnership. However, it has still not been revealed if the player received a formal offer for the vice presidential position.

Meanwhile, the player is currently gearing up for a strong comeback with the Jets. Rodgers last year tore his Achilles during his first game of the 2023 season and it was the end of his season with the franchise.

As per a report in The Athletic, the 40-year-old was tearful in the locker room, and it was the time when he thought his career might have been over following the season-ending injury.

Rodgers said during an interview on the "I Can Fly" podcast, per the Associated Press, “I was really thinking, 'This is it. You don't come back from this injury.” According to the quarterback, that injury against the Buffalo Bills was one of the toughest he ever had.

However, the player was very disappointed after he was forced to be sidelined after having an incredible offseason. However, he participated in several training camps and is expected for a stronger return.

Meanwhile, the Jets are set to open their 2024 seasons against the San Francisco 49ers on September 9 followed by a match against the Tennessee Titans. They will then play the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos on September 19 and 29 before heading into October matches.

