Will AJ Lee return to WWE? Wrestling fans are speculate after CM Punk name drops wife on RAW

The Second City Saint, CM Punk has made his long-awaited return to WWE after almost 10 years at the last pay-per-view of Survivor Series WarGames 2023 this year. Punk’s return was unarguably one of the best returns of this decade.

Punk is officially a member of Red Brand, and was advertised to appear on the show today. Best in the World appeared at the show in the last segment of the show.

Voice of voiceless expressed himself and told how he missed WWE fans and even said he was back home. Punk even revealed almost everyone at the backstage welcomed him.

Punk name-dropped Dusty Rhodes and Paul Heyman in his promo. Punk even name-dropped former WWE women's champion and his wife AJ Lee in his promo and said she sent her regards.

AJ Lee’s namedrop has now grabbed fans' attention and now they are predicting her return to the company as well.

X (formerly Twitter) user by the user name of Sanjay tweeted, “We need her back. So badly. Number 30 in the Rumble PLEASE”

Another fan reacted and said,“ Next target for HUNTER is unlocked.”

“Long time since we have seen AJ LEE,” another fan commented.

Every fan is wondering will the former women's champion can make her return and the answer is yes. WWE has an old saying “ Never say never” in the business of WWE. and recently Triple H mentioned we deliver our fans what they want.



NXT superstar teased AJ Lee’s return

WWE NXT women's superstar Cora Jade posted an old video of her with CM Punk. where she was caught crying after meeting CM Punk at the superstar signing.

Former NXT champion Roxanne replied to her tweet and said, “Remember when you ended our friendship & told me if I ever posted this video you would incapacitate me.”

After that both former friends and current NXT superstar got engaged into a verbal clash on Twitter X, Jade replied to Roxenna “Shut up idiot you’re nothing without AJ Lee”

To which Roxanne replied back and said, “No you’re nothing without AJ”

Core Jade took things further and tagged AJ Lee and said, “Handle this b****”

