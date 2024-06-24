Will Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya Compete in Trilogy Fight in UFC? Find Out

The rivalry between current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is one of the best in recent years. In an interview, Izzy mocked Pereira, suggesting that Pereira must be saying, "I knocked out Israel Adesanya once," referring to their past kickboxing matches where Pereira defeated Izzy at Glory kickboxing.

Alex Pereira joined the UFC in 2021 and quickly climbed the ranks. In 2022, at UFC 281, Pereira and Izzy faced each other for the first time in the mixed martial arts octagon for the UFC middleweight championship strap.

Israel Adesanya was winning the match; he even managed to wobble Pereira, but the bell saved "Stone Hand."

In the last round, Stone Hand got fired up and managed to press Izzy to the cage, landing some big shots on Adesanya’s face. Poatan shocked the world and captured the championship via TKO.

The UFC immediately booked an anticipated rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Izzy was fired up to settle the feud and avenge all three losses against Pereira. Israel Adesanya shocked the world after Izzy finally avenged Poatan in round two with a knockout punch.

Recently, Alex Pereira gave an interview to Stake.com, where he discussed a potential trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya.

Advertisement

Alex Pereira said, “No, I wouldn’t return to middleweight to face Israel Adesanya. I don’t even think I can make 185 pounds anymore. Plus, I feel super motivated at light heavyweight. If there were talks about another match with him, it would have to be at light heavyweight.”

Gilbert Burns predicts how much Alex Pereira will make for his short-notice title defense at UFC 303

Conor McGregor pulled himself out of UFC 303 pay-per-view after he injured his toe during a sparring session for his return match against former Bellator lightweight champion and sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler.

Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira accepted the short-notice fight and will now defend his championship against Jiří Procházka in a rematch at the UFC 303 main event.

A few days ago, UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns predicted Alex Pereira’s purse for accepting a short-notice title defense at UFC 303 during an episode of the Show Me the Money podcast.

Advertisement

Gilbert Burns said, “And the 300 bros, the guy (Alex Pereira) make that PPV on 300. At least 5 ($5 million). And he got good managers because his manager is Jorge Guimarães, and this guy used to manage Anderson Silva and all these guys.”

He continued, “I think they have a very good relationship with the UFC. So this guy should be making, I think he made more than 5 ($5 million) on UFC 300. And I think he is going to make over another 5 ($5 million) right now for 303.”

Last time, Alex Pereira defended his light heavyweight championship strap against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. Pereira stunned fans after he sent "Sweet Dreams" to the shadow realms by landing a clean hook on Jamahal’s face. According to fans, Pereira is currently in his prime. All questions will be answered at UFC 303 when Jiří and Alex lock horns in a short-notice rematch for the championship.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How To Watch UFC 303 Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2 Live