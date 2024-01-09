Will Andrew Tate get his Bugatti back? Controversial influencer wins appeal over seized assets worth USD 4 million

No human being who is using the internet today is unaware of the name Andrew Tate in 2024. Even once on the internet knowingly or unknowingly, one would have come across the name Andrew Tate. Former kickboxing phenomenon and social media icon Andrew Tate is best known for expressing his controversial views on women, government, and other trends.

Tate alongside his brother Tristan Tate and two female partners was arrested in 2022, for the ongoing case of human trafficking. They served jail time from December 2022 to early 2023.

Their assets were seized by the Romanian police which included their supercars, expensive watches, some land blocks, and more.

The seized assets are expected to be $4 million worth. The assets include Tate’s famous copper color Buggati Chiron, of which, one of the most viral catchphrases was “What color is your Buggati”

Last month, Tate appealed court to release his seized assets. The Bucharest Court has now accepted his appeal after previously denying it. The court has accepted the appeal and will reconsider releasing his assets which include his Buggati.

There is no official period on when the will government release Tate’s assets. According to Andrew Tate, he owns a total of 33 cars in his car collection which includes his Copper Buggati Chiron.

Andrew Tate’s kickboxing record

Andrew Tate initially gained popularity from his kickboxing career. He was ranked number 7 as the best kickboxer by ISKA in 2009. Later, he captured the kickboxing championship, and he managed the kickboxing champion four times in his whole professional kickboxing career. Tate captured the title in two divisions.

1. Cosmin Lingurar - KO Masters 8, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - retirement) in Round 2.

2. Iulian Strugariu - RXF One Night 3 Show, Bucharest, Romania - Win (TKO - punches) in Round 1.

3. Miralem Ahmeti- KO Masters 7, Bucharest, Romania - Win (KO - left high kick) in Round 1.

4. Ibrahim El Boustati - Enfusion Live 44, The Hague, Netherlands - Loss (TKO) in Round 1 (For Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

5. Jean-Luc Benoît- Boxe in Défi 16, Muret, France - Win (Decision) in Round 7.

6. Liang Ling- K1 – China vs USA, Changsha, China - Win (Decision) in Round 3.

7. Wendell Roche - Enfusion Live 19, London, England - Win (TKO) in Round 2 (Wins Enfusion Live World Light Heavyweight Title −90 kg)

8. Miroslav Cingel- Enfusion Live 17, Semi-finals, Žilina, Slovakia - Loss (Decision) in Round 3.

9. Cyril Vetter - Power Trophy 2014, Châteaurenard, France - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Defended ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

10. Laszlo Szabo - Enfusion Live 11, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in

11. Marlon Hunt - Enfusion Live 6, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

12. Marino Schouten - Enfusion Live 3, London, England - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

13. Vincent Petitjean - Power Trophy 2013, Châteaurenard, France - Win (Decision - split) in Round 12, (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Cruiserweight Title −84.6 kg)

14. David Radeff - Enfusion Live 1, Zwevegem, Belgium - Win (Decision - unanimous) in Round 3.

15. Franci Grajš - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Loss (KO - knee) in Round 1 (For Enfusion 3 Tournament Championship Title, −85 kg)

16. Ritchie Hocking - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Semi-finals, Ljubljana, Slovenia - Win (KO) in Round 1

17. Sahak Parparyan- It's Showtime 56, Kortrijk, Belgium - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5, (For It's Showtime 85MAX World Title −85 kg)

18. Joe McGovan - The Main Event, Manchester, England - Win (KO - three knockdowns) in Round 1.

19. Vincent Petitjean - La 18ème Nuit des Champions, Marseille, France - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 8, (For NDC Full-Contact title −85 kg)

20. Adnan Omeragić - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, Quarter Final, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (TKO - eye injury)

21. Sammy Masa - Enfusion 3: Trial of the Gladiators, First round, Ohrid, North Macedonia - Win (KO) in Round 2

22. Jean-Luc Benoît - Pure Force 9, Luton, England - Win (KO) in Round 8 (Wins ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

23. Jean-Luc Benoît - Boxe in Défi 12, Muret, France - Loss (Decision) in Round 12,(For Vacant ISKA World Full-Contact Light Heavyweight Title −81.5 kg)

24. Jamie Bates - History in the Making 4, Nottingham, England - Win (KO) in Round 8

25. Daniel Hughes - IKF Kickboxing, Bristol, England - Win (KO) in Round 1 (Wins IKF British Cruiserweight Title −84.5 kg)

26. Paul Randall - Championship Kickboxing, Derby, England - Win (KO) in Round 5, (Wins ISKA English Full-Contact Cruiserweight Title)

27. Mo Kargbo - Absolute Adrenaline, Bournemouth, England - Win (TKO) in Round 5

28. Ollie Green - International Kickboxing at the Circus Tavern, Essex, England - Win (TKO) in Round 4.

29. Lee Whitfield - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Win (Decision) in Round 6 (6)

30. Luke Sines - IKF Pro & Amateur Kickboxing, Kent, England - Loss (Decision - unanimous) in Round 5 (5.)

31. Scott Gibson- Golden Belt, Hove, England - Loss (KO - overhand right) in Round 4 (7)

