Following her devastating loss against Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics, fans commiserated the Italian boxer’s exit. However, rumors surrounding her possible return to the ring were circulating. This was quickly debunked, revealing Angela Carini is not returning to the Paris Olympics.

It was later explained that these were rumors created by a supposed satirical publication that has a history of exhibiting said patterns. Since her loss to Imane Khelif in her first matchup, the Italian boxer will not be competing again.

Italian boxer Angela Carini was in the center of controversy following her first bout in the Paris Olympics. After she quit her fight, 46 seconds into the first round against Imane Khelif, fans suspected the Algerian boxer of being born as a biological male, who had transitioned into a female.

The discourse was further expanded due to the International Boxing Association deeming Khalif ineligible for fighting in the ring. It was also brought to the light that the IBA is not sanctioned by the Olympics and has been banned since 2019. Although celebrities like Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling spoke against the Algerian contender, many came to her defense.

The Olympian boxer refused to congratulate her following the victory. However, when several theories were debunked about Imane Khelif being a trans woman, Angela Carini issued an apology to her opponent for her inappropriate behavior towards the Algerian contender.

This instantly became one of the biggest controversies of 2024. With fans believing Imane Khelif was a trans woman, she was crucified and was asked to take accountability for competing in the women’s category as a biological man. The Algerian boxer quickly rose up the ranks following her controversial win over Angela Carini.

Following her exit, rumors regarding Angela Carini’s comeback were circulating. According to Snopes, her return was fabricated by the now-deleted America’s Last Line of Defense Facebook page. Their subsidiary website called Dunning Kruger, which is supposedly known for the satirical nature of posts, was responsible for this.

Currently, there are no reports or confirmations regarding Angela Carini’s comeback to the Paris Olympics. Her bout against Imane Khelif is her last bout in the event. Snopes accuses the publication of previously fabricating satirical posts about other sporting events.

What's next for Imane Khelif? The Algerian boxer recently defeated Janjaem Suwannapheng and enters the finals. Her potential win in the finals would guarantee Algeria's first gold medal in Olympic boxing. Despite the pushback, Khelif now has a silver medal and is pushing for the gold.