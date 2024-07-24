Will Belal Muhammad Fight Islam Makhachev in a Superfight If He Wins Welterweight Title at UFC 304

UFC is all set to host another fantastic pay-per-view event. The last pay-per-view event was UFC 303, which was total chaos. Initially, the card was all about the return of former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor.

Mystic Mac was all set to step foot inside the UFC Octagon after a break of almost three long years, but two weeks before the event, UFC had to cancel Conor McGregor as he injured his toe while sparring. Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice and accepted to lock horns with Jiri Prochazka, and Poatan once again shocked the world when he slept Jiri in round two with a vicious kick.

UFC fanatics are just days away from witnessing another massive UFC pay-per-view. UFC 304 is set to take place on July 27, 2024, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The major attraction of this card is the Welterweight championship match between Leon Edwards, the champion, and Belal Muhammad, the challenger.

Belal Muhammad vs Islam Makhachev

Recently, on UFC 304 media day, a reporter from MMAFighting asked Belal Muhammad if he would fight Islam Makhachev in a champion vs champion fight if he wins the UFC welterweight championship, defeating Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad has always said that he will never fight Islam Makhachev as they are very close friends. He thinks both of them have some fights left in their respective divisions, and once they are, they will both move up.

Belal said, “Maybe there’s 2 or 3 guys that are next in line after this fight… and then I have a chance to move up to middleweight. (Islam Makhachev) still got some fighters to fight, I still got some fighters to fight. And then, we both could move up.”

