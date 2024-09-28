Will Brock Lesnar Return To Wrestling Ring Ever Again? Eric Bischoff Has THIS To Say

Trigger Warning: The article contains brief mention of sexual assault.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in WWE at SummerSlam 2023. Since then, The Beast hasn’t been seen in the company. According to former WWE manager Eric Bishoff, Lesnar will never return to the squared circle.

And why is that? According to Bishoff, Lesnar has no reason to get back to the ring because he has accomplished nearly everything in his wrestling career and has made so much money that he can spend three lives on it. So, according to Bischoff, money would be the last motivating factor for Lesnar if he ever plans to get back in the ring.

“Brock's unique. Brock's got enough money he could live the next three lives. His kids will never be able to spend the money that Brock has made, and beyond the money, Brock has farming. That's his joy, that's his passion, that's where Brock is at peace based on what I've heard,” Wrestling Inc quoted Eric Bishoff.

For the unversed, Brock Lesnar has been relatively absent from WWE programs mainly because his name cropped up in the sexual trafficking lawsuit that ex-WWE employee Janel Grant had filed against Vince McMahon.

Grant, though, didn’t name Lesnar directly in the lawsuit, but she hinted that Vince McMahon had trafficked her to a WWE superstar who also happened to be a big name in UFC. She said McMahon wanted to sign an excellent business deal with Lesnar, and he allegedly sent her to please him.

She had even alleged that Lesnar also asked her to send her a video of her urinating. As per the lawsuit, Lesnar had also planned a Playboy date with Janel Grant, but it couldn’t happen due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

As Lesnar’s name was hinted in the lawsuit, he was pulled from future WWE TV appearances. It was reported that Lesnar planned to return at Royal Rumble 2024 but was pulled out of the show, and Bron Breakker had filled his spot.

Since then, WWE has not made a statement on Brock Lesnar, and it’s expected that as long as his name isn’t cleared from the lawsuit, Lesnar shall not make WWE a return. Let’s see when this happens.