Will Brock Lesnar Return To WWE? Triple H Provides Major Update On Potential Comeback

Brock Lesnar has not been in sight of the WWE ring since SummerSlam 2023. Amid his prolonged absence of one year, WWE's creative head, Triple H, recently talked about Brock Lesnar and his future in WWE. Hunter says that when Lesnar decides to come back, WWE will discuss it with him.

The Game recently went to London to talk with the mayor of the city, Sadiq Khan, regarding hosting WrestleMania in the future. During the visit, Triple H spoke to Mail Sport. When asked about Brock Lesnar, he stated,

ALSO READ: Brock Lesnar Makes First Public Appearance After Janel Grant Lawsuit, Spotted At Hockey Game Amid WWE Absence

“Only Brock Lesnar can answer the question of when he will be returning to the squared circle. He lives by his own rules. Hunter thinks Lesnar is probably in Canada, spending time with his children and enjoying his life on his own terms.”

“If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation, but we’ll see,” added Triple H.

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to return earlier this year

There were rumors earlier this year that Brock Lesnar would be returning to the WWE ring around Royal Rumble 2024. However, Lesnar’s name came up in the Janet Grant controversy, along with that of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Advertisement

According to the earlier plan, the Beast Incarnate would have been an opponent for Dominik Mysterio, leading to the Elimination Chamber. And then Lesnar would have squared off against Gunther in a dream match-up at WrestleMania 40 .

Both plans were canceled due to Lesnar's unavailability. Gunther went head-to-head with Sami Zayn at the Show of Shows, losing the Intercontinental Championship after a record-breaking title reign.

Who could be Brock Lesnar's opponent upon his return?

Brock Lesnar's comeback date is uncertain at the moment, even after a year. His last fight was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, where he was on the losing side. Despite his absence, Lesnar is still among the highest-paid wrestlers in the WWE.

Once he returns to WWE, Ring General Gunther could be a formidable challenge for him. In terms of physicality, the former Intercontinental Champion is closely matched with the former Universal Champion. Moreover, Gunther previously stated his interest in facing the Beast in WWE.

Advertisement

The rising star Bron Breaker could be another great opponent for Lesnar. The former NXT Champion possesses remarkable speed and power to go toe-to-toe with Brock, and the latter could elevate a young talent through this feud.