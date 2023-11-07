Will Bronny James play for USC this season? Lebron James gives huge update on son’s progress after cardiac arrest

LeBron James, the Lakers superstar, has informed that his oldest son, Bronny, is steadily heading towards a comeback on the basketball court, following a terrifying episode of cardiac arrest he experienced during a USC practice session in the summer.

"Bronny's recovery is steadily getting better," said James from Miami, his home for four basketball seasons with the Heat. "He is undergoing rehab, and with each passing week, he can do more and more.

By the end of this month, we are anticipating an important milestone to ascertain if we can continue with this upward trajectory."

James further added, "Should he get the clearance, it won't be long before Bronny is back on the court, practicing with his teammates, and involved in real game situations."

Emphasizing the positive progression, James stated, "Everything is looking optimistic.

We take great pride in his progress and his strength. The team of doctors, from all his medical visits and consultations, are also in agreement."

Bronny James: Basketball journey and achievements

The promising young player, Bronny James, pledged his college basketball career to the University of Southern California (USC) in May, earning a general four-star recruit status.

Some even perceived him as a potential first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft.

As LeBron James' eldest son and a star player, Bronny marked his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon School in Southern California. His younger brother, Bryce, also joined him on the team.

Over Bronny's four high school years, Sierra Canyon boasted an impressive 95-22 record, despite failing to secure a state championship.

In his senior year, Bronny delivered robust stats, averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in the regular season.

Bronny's impressive high school exploits earned him a spot on the McDonald's All-American list in his senior year of 2023.

With a unanimous four-star recruit ranking, ESPN ranked him as the 28th top prospect in its recruitment class.

Bronny stepped into his freshman year at USC as a robust combo guard with an enviable all-round game.

His exceptional basketball instincts and grit are expected to significantly boost the USC team in his combo guard role.

