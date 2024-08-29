Will Bronny James Really Feature in Netflix’s Starting 5 Series Instead of Jayson Tatum? Exploring Viral Tweet

We know you are excited about Netflix’s Starting Five featuring the top guns from the NBA. Any guesses who or what else is abuzz with the latest announcement? You guessed it right, the rumor mill.

Set to premiere on October 9, the series offers viewers a unique perspective on the lives of Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis, and Jimmy Butler.

Given the anticipation of the star-studded on-screen collaboration, a tweet recently went viral claiming the platform itself, Netflix, was not happy with Jayson Tatum ’s featuring in the series.

The tweet from the parody account captioned, “There’s been a misunderstanding about the lineup for the new Netflix series 'Starting'5'—Tatum isn't included. It will be Bronny James who will be featured.”

Although the tweet was done in wake of traffic farming to engage the audience and basketball fans. Neither Netflix nor any of the officials came forward to validate the claim, and given the nature of tweets from the controversial account, the claim remains to be bogus.

Despite this clickbait, the series looks promising as ever. For anyone curious about the inner workings of the minds and lives behind some of the league's best players, the new 10-part Netflix sports series, Starting 5, promises an intense and unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at five NBA stars.

Each of these athletes, featured in Starting 5, is on a distinct journey, seeking to lead their teams to victory while also navigating the personal challenges that come with their respective careers.

Directed by Susan Ansman, Trishtan Williams, and Peter J. Scalettar and executive produced by a team that includes Maverick Carter, President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Peyton Manning, the series promises an unfiltered and deeply personal portrayal of these NBA superstars.

Viewers will witness LeBron James pushing himself to new limits as he enters his 21st season while striving to maintain his dominance and health. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards is portrayed as electrifying with his rapid rise in the league. Jimmy Butler exemplifies relentless drive as he propels the Miami Heat forward, and Domantas Sabonis showcases his versatile play as he anchors the Sacramento Kings.

Finally, Jayson Tatum leads the Boston Celtics in their quest for a record 18th championship, exemplifying the dedication and leadership expected of a top-tier NBA player.

For those eager for more content featuring the players involved in Starting 5, Netflix has worked with UNINTERRUPTED on various sports programming, including documentaries such as Hustle, which also features Anthony Edwards, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, Naomi Osaka, UNTOLD: Sign Stealer, Rez Ball, and The Playbook.