Will Bronny James Suit Up for Lakers vs Warriors in Tonight's Summer League Game?

On Sunday, the summer Lakers are gearing up to challenge the Golden State Warriors on the second day of the California Classic tournament. After their disappointing loss to the Sacramento Kings in their opening exhibition match, L.A. is eager to rebound.

The spotlight is shining heavily on Bronny throughout most of the night, concluding the match with a score of 4 points from 2-9 field shots in 21 minutes. However, the USC product's basketball instincts were a standout aspect of his performance.

Will Bronny James play against the Warriors?

Yes, Bronny James girds up to face the Warriors, his ability to read the defense, execute the appropriate play and pass, and accelerate the tempo is highly evident. For him to play a pivotal role on this Lakers summer squad, hitting his 3-pointers consistently is a must.

The Lakers' first summer skirmish with the Kings did not achieve the desired outcome, but it showcased several remarkable individual performances from which they could learn. To secure their first summer victory over the Warriors, they need to significantly elevate their game from their initial showing. This will be a challenge against the Warriors, who are still celebrating their stunning 38-point home win over the Miami Heat.

When and where to watch

When: 3:30 p.m. PT, July 7

Where: Chase Center

Watch: NBA TV, Spectrum Sportsnet

Looking forward, the Lakers need to tighten up their defense against the Warriors. In their last game versus the Kings, they conceded 21 fast break points and allowed a whopping field goal percentage of 61.9%, which are figures they can't afford to replicate. The defensive focus should lay on Daeqwon Plowden and Ethan Thompson, who together tallied a staggering 53 points against the Heat. These are potential threats they need to neutralize for a better outcome.

