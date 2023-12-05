Will CM Punk be the one who finally dethrones Roman Reigns? Exploring all possibilities amid feud rumors

Former WWE champion CM Punk, often touted as the 'best in the world,' made his hugely anticipated return at WWE's 37th annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event. CM Punk enjoys massive support among WWE fans. His return has generated excitement, with many fans and reports pointing to a bright future back in the company.

On the flip side, Roman Reigns is the current WWE undisputed universal champion. He captured the WWE Universal Championship in 2020 after he returned as a heel alongside his wiseman Paul Heyman. Reigns captured the WWE championship in 2022 and became the undisputed universal champion.

Reigns has been the universal champion for almost 1200-plus days and WWE's undisputed champion for almost 600-plus days.

Reigns and Punk are both aligned with manager Paul Heyman, which has the WWE fans anticipating an exciting matchup between the two top stars in the near future.

Some fans even believe Punk is the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns. In this article, we will explore every possibility regarding CM Punk potentially dethroning Roman Reigns as champion.

The possible reason why CM Punk can dethrone Roman Reigns

According to some recent reports , Roman Reigns will face former WWE champion best in the world CM Punk in the future. Punk is currently one of the best-hyped pro wrestlers of WWE and the whole industry.

A recent report by Xero news suggests Roman Reigns will possibly face American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 again for the undisputed universal championship and reports suggest Roman Reigns will retain his title.

And if Reigns retains his championship agonist Cody Rhodes the other biggest name who could dethron the head of the table is CM Punk.

A previous report by Xero News suggested in the future CM Punk will face Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman will betray Reigns for Punk same as he betrayed Brock Lesnar in the past for Punk and Reigns.

Paul Heyman’s betrayal can be the possible turning point in the storyline which could lead to Roman Reigns losing the match and his undisputed universal championship.

What do you think about the speculation? Can CM Punk dethrone Roman Reigns? Comment down below.

