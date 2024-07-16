Will CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Really Take Place at SummerSlam 2024? Find out

The rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is currently one of the most heated rivalries in WWE. It started when Punk took a future shock DDT from Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble 2024, which triggered his old tricep injury and tore it once again.

WWE capitalized on the real-life life situation, and Drew McIntyre formed a new heel. Here, he revealed his true interests were only to hurt, as he thought Pepsi Phil was snatching his oppo. Later, in place of CM Punk, the Scottish Warrior took part in the tradesmen's Eliminationmintion Chamber 2024 match.

Luckily, Drew McIntyre won the match and earned the opportunity to face former WWE champion Seth Rollin at WrestleMania XL. On night two of WrestleMania XL, Drew McIntyre finally defeated Seth Rollins and was crowned the new champion.

Little did Drew McIntyre know who was celebrating his win at WrestleMania XL, robbing CM Punk, who had to repay for his deeds. Punk, who was the special announcer for the match, snapped at Drew, who was mocking and launched a brutal onslaught on McIntyre.

Damian Priest saw the perfect chance to cash in his Money in the Bank 2023 briefcase, and immediately after the CM Punk attack, Priest entered the ring and pinned Drew to end his reign in just minutes.

CM Punk then cost Drew McIntyre his match against Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle and recently cost Drew McIntyre his title opportunity and his Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase after he ambushed him at Money in the Bank 2024 and failed his cash-in attempt on the same night.

Is CM Punk cleared?

As per some previous reports, WWE higher-ups are eyeing to finally set a match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at Summerslam 2024, now a new report by WON has emerged if WWE is really booking the match at Summer Slam 2024 and if CM Punk even carried to compete in the ring amid his sever tricep tear.

As [per the report on WOR HT/ WrestleTalks, “The last I heard about Punk, which would have been a week ago, I was told probably. So it’s not 100%, or it wasn’t 100% a week ago. It could be that (he’s not cleared), or it could also be this is the storyline that they’re doing."

WWE Monday Night Raw 7/12 Result

The July 12th edition of Monday Night Raw was a special edition in which Rhea Ripley finally addressed the WWE and challenged WWE World Heavyweight champion Liv Morgan to a match at the WWE Summer Slam 2024 premium live event.

Dominik Mysterio kept his efforts on explaining Mami; on the other hand, WWE has started building the WWE Heavyweight champion match between King of the Ring 2024 winner Gunther and WWE World Heavyweight champion Damian Priest. There was a lot to witness on the July 12th edition of Monday Night RAW; here is a glimpse of today’s Monday Night Raw and the results of matches.

Rhea Ripley challenges LIV Morgan

Sheamus defeats Bronson Reed (Singles Match)

Sonya Deville defeats Shayna Baszler (Singles Match)

Gunther and Damian Prriest Segment

Damian Priest defeats Braun Strowman (Singles Match)

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler defeats Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (Tag Team Match)

Jey Uso def. Dominik Mysterio

Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov (Singles Match Ends in No Contest | WWE Intercontinental Title)

