Will Conor McGregor ever become UFC champion again? Kamaru Usman doesn’t think so and here's why

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest combat sports stars in the UFC. The Notorious One has captured major UFC titles. In two weight classes: the featherweight and lightweight divisions. McGregor is the only UFC star to ever hold two UFC championships at the same time.

McGregor has been out of competition for the last two years. He last competed in 2021 against Dustin “Diamond” Poirier at UFC 264. The match was stopped in the first round when McGregor broke his leg.

The 155-pound king is expected to make his return to the Octagon in 2024; he recently entered the UFC’s anti-drug program.

He is expected to make his return in 2024 at UFC 300, and he is most likely to face Michael Chandler.

Kamaru Usman reacts to Conor McGregor

Recently, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman reacted to Conor McGregor on the recent episode of the PBD Podcast.

Usman claimed, “To really see that ascension that Conor got, you got to fight in a particular way. Mixed martial arts is still growing. It's still, the world doesn't exactly understand the intricate details of what we're doing."

"You take a guy down and you're working for submissions. The world doesn't necessarily understand that. The world still understands two men standing and slugging it out. They understand that. You have a problem, this is how we do it."

"Conor was that guy to where Conor didn't necessarily want to be grappling and doing all that. He knew how to grapple but he didn't necessarily want to be there. He wanted to throw fisticuffs and get you out of there." Kamaru Usman concluded

Usman recently fought against Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight (UFC 294) on short notice. Paulo Costa pulled out of the co-main event of the card due to an injury.

