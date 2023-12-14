Will Conor McGregor make his highly anticipated return at historic UFC 300? Dana White answers

UFC CEO and president Dana White recently gave an exclusive interview with TNT Sports, where he discussed about lot of things including UFC 296, UFC 300, Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and many more.

During the interview, Dana White was asked about the UFC 300 pay-per-view. White mentioned the card of UFC 296, the last pay-per-view event of this year. And pointed out UFC 296 card is massive featuring stars like Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, Alexandre Pantoga, and more.

So people can imagine how big the UFC 300 card will be.

Further White mentioned, “ There’s also much more to it with 300, what is the feel of the show going to be? We put on a live event and a television show too. What are we going to build around the event? What’s going to make 300 more special than this Saturday night, the last pay-per-view of the year.”

Dana White expressed that after knowing the first two prelims of UFC 300, people will be completely shocked. And told UFC 300 is a very stacked card and will excite fans.

Dana White expressed his views on Conor McGregor

Dana White was further questioned about Conor McGregor’s impending return. McGregor has been absent from the UFC octagon for the past two years, having suffered a leg injury in 2021 during UFC 264 in a trilogy fight against Dustin “Diamond” Poirier.

UFC fans are eagerly anticipating the Notorious One’s comeback to the Octagon. McGregor is currently in training for his return and has re-entered the UFC’s anti-drug program.

Reports suggest that McGregor will make his return in 2024, most likely at UFC 300, potentially facing Michael Chandler.

Former Bellator lightweight champion called out Conor McGregor after he knocked out Tony Ferguson in 2022. Both even competed as coaches at the UFC: TUF series. The tension started building between both stars since then.

Both future opponents have also exchanged virtual blows at each other many times on social media. Chandler has also expressed that Conor McGregor and his team are trying to duck him.

Dana White commented, “At the end of the day, I say it all the time. Conor is extremely wealthy, with numerous options in his life. When Conor regains that hunger and truly wants to come back and fight, it’s all up to him.”

While acknowledging McGregor's wealth and options, White praised the 155 Pound King for his accomplishments in such a short span.

by options Dana White hinted at McGregor's different ventures and currently, there are a lot of rumors revolving around McGregor's political debut.

McGregor has expressed openly his will to run for Ireland's presidentship. Many popular people around the world supported McGregor’s will to make his political debut from Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk to former kickboxer and controversial icon Andrew Tate.

“Considering the money he’s made and the business opportunities he’s pursued outside of the Octagon, Conor can do whatever the hell Conor wants to do, and good for him,” White concluded.

Dana White hasn’t confirmed the exact date of Conor McGregor's return or addressed the rumors surrounding his comeback at the UFC 300 event next year in 2024, nor has he denied them.

Dana White announced major fights for 2024

This weekend on December 16th, we will witness the last major show of UFC for this year 2023. UFC CEO Dana White has previously announced the next major card of UFC scheduled for the year 2024.

UFC 297 January: UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will defend his championship in the main event against Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 298 February: UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will defend his championship against Illa Topuria in the main event.

UFC 299 March: UFC bantamweight champion Sean O, Malley will defend his championship against Chito Vera in the main event.

