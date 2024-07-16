Will Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Fight Happen at UFC 306? Find out

Former UFC two divisional champion Notorious Conor McGregor was all set to make his much-awaited return to the UFC octagon last month at UFC 303, pay-per-view. McGregor was booked to lock horns with number sixth-ranked UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler in the main event.



Unfortunately, two weeks before the event, the UFC had to cancel the match between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor after Mystic Mac injured his toe during the sparring session while preparing for his return fight.



Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira accepted the short-notice fight and stepped in at the UFC 303 main event in place of Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Alex Pereira defended his championship and retained it after a dominating performance against Jiri Prochazka.



According to previous reports, the UFC is considering booking the match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, the expected date the experts predicted was off the UFC 306 Sphere.



Recently, Ariel Helwani revealed on his MMA Hour Show that the UFC would not book the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 306 Sphere. Helwani revealed that the card is already too expensive to afford Conor McGregor on it.

Dana White reveals details about the match between Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

UFC CEO Dana White recently appeared on the Patt McAfee Show, where he was asked about the match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. Finally, for the first time, Dana White broke his silence and reacted to reshuffling the match between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor.

Dana White said, “Me, the fans, and ESPN would love [the fight] to happen in 2024. But we’ll see what happens.” White indirectly implied that the fight would take place this year. As earlier reported, Conor McGregor himself confirmed in a tweet that he is fighting Michael Chandler this year.

UFC 303 card results

Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the UFC 303 pay-per-view event was a massive mishap for the company. Not only did McGregor withdraw from the event, but the main event fight was canceled after former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill withdrew after he tore his knee.

UFC took this challenge as a task, found the perfect fit for the fights, and added a significant featherweight bout. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira stepped in on two weeks' short notice and locked horns with Jiri Prochazka in a rematch at UFC 303 main event. Here is the full match of UFC 303 and its results.

Main Event

Alex Pereira (champ) vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight) - Alex Pereira won via KO

Diego Lopes vs Dan Ige - Diego Lopes won vis UD

Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze (light heavyweight) - Roman Dolidze won via UD.

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson (women's bantamweight) Macy Chiasson won via Doctor Stoppage.

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page (welterweight) - Ian Garry won via UD

Prelims

Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight) - Joe Pyfer won via TKO

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili (featherweight) - Andre Fili won via UD

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva (featherweight) - Jean Silva won via KO

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (bantamweight) - Payton Talbott won via KO

Early Prelims

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson (women's strawweight) - Gillian Robertson won via UD.

Andrei Arlovski vs Martin Buday (heavyweight) -Martin Buday won via UD.

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez - Rei Tsuruya won via UD

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira - Vinicius Oliveira won via UD

