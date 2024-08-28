Will Dalvin Cook Join Cowboys? Final Decision Revealed After Veteran RB’s Visit

The Dallas Cowboys held a meeting with veteran free agency running back Dalvin Cook this week as the team worked to reduce its roster to 53 men. Cook was not signed, and the Cowboys chose to keep Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn on the 53-man roster, but Cook had a positive meeting with the Dallas brass.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalks, Dalvin Cook's visit to the Cowboys was more than just a visit. According to the official NFL notification distributed to all teams, Cook had a tryout in Dallas on Tuesday. This is an essential distinction. A visit is more relaxed. A tryout means stepping off the field and demonstrating what the athlete can do for the squad.

Clarence Hill Jr. of All City Dallas also covered Cook's visit to Dallas. He stated, "A Cowboys source indicated RB Dalvin Cook is in fantastic health, but they are just interested in signing him to train with the club right now.”

Florio also stated that with someone like Cook, who has been available to any interested club during free agency, the Cowboys wanted to put him through his paces before choosing what to do. However, according to Clearance Hill, Cook may pay a visit to the Colts next week. "Cook is anticipated to pay another visit to the Colts. He has some decisions to make," Hill explained.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Cowboys may be interested in Cook in the future, but only if one condition is met. Cook would have to remain on the practice squad for the time being. Cook, on the other hand, has held off on signing a contract because he feels he can still help a team win. He would not do that on the practice squad.

In 2022, Cook carried for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings. However, he was unable to secure opportunities after signing with the New York Jets in free agency. Cook carried for 214 yards on 67 runs in 15 games.

It's a reasonable issue, given that he didn't play as much last year as he had in previous seasons. He was released in early January and signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He had eight carries for 23 yards in a playoff victory over Houston. He was not on the field during the Chiefs' AFC Championship defeat. He still believes he can win a trophy for his team.

The Minnesota Vikings picked Cook in the second round (41st overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was one of the NFL's most prolific running backs during his time with the Minnesota Vikings. From 2019 to 2022, he appeared in four consecutive Pro Bowls, totaling more than 1,300 yards in each of those seasons.

Cook underwent shoulder surgery during the 2023 offseason, and the Vikings cut him before training camp began. He signed with the New York Jets and played 15 games as a backup on a committee. He had a substantial dip in performance in New York, averaging 214 running yards on 3.2 yards per carry.