Will Daughters of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Join WWE? The Game Opens Up On Possibilities

WWE is undoubtedly the biggest professional wrestling company on the globe there is. The mind behind commercializing this business and turning it into a billion-dollar product is the McMahon Family, majorly Vince McMahon.

After Vince McMahon, daughter of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, another major name from the McMahon bloodline who worked hard evolving the business of professional wrestling, and now after Vince McMahon sold his company and announced he had no-relation company after his major lawsuit.

The son-in-law of Vince McMahon, former WWE champion and now the CCO of the WWE Triple H, is the only active member from The McMahon Family who is contributing to WWE at any higher position.

Recently, Triple H and Nick Khan went to meet the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in the United Kingdom, where they had a successful meeting discussing the future of the WWE and the United Kingdom; they hinted the meeting was a very successful meeting and both parties have talked about potentially host WrestleMania in London.

Triple H talks about daughters joining the WWE

While talking to the media, Daily Mail asked The Game an interesting question: Will his and Stephanie McMahon’s daughters join WWE in the future as talents or in any capacity even after the company no longer belongs to the family? Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are blessed with three beautiful daughters.

Triple H revealed, “Aurora (daughter of Triple H) is focused right now on going off to college and doing her thing there, so you never know. If any of my kids decided to attempt to get into WWE, which is a lot of hard work, I would be 100% behind them, but that’s up to them and where they want to go with their lives. I just support them with whatever they do.”

Stephanie McMahon talks about daughter joining WWE

Former interim ceo Stepanie McMahon has pushed her away from the business, and now she is focusing more on her daughters and her health. In 2021, while talking to TalkSports, Stephanie McMahon was asked whether she and Triple H’s daughter are planning to join WWE in the near future.

Million Dollar Princess revealed back in an interview that her eldest daughter has started training in professional wrestling. Stephanie McMahon further revealed, “We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old, ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s (Vince McMahon) job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter, who has already started training in the ring.”

Only time will tell if the daughters of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will join WWE and carry the McMahon family name and follow the tradition of we will potentially witness the end of McMahon with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon being the last members of the family to respect the world of professional wrestling.

