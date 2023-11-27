Will Francis Ngannou, Deontay Wilder, Jake Paul, and Nate Diaz be on same PFL Supercard next year? Find out

Both Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou have announced that they will make their PFL debut next year in 2024. Predator is expected to face Deontay Wilder and The Problem Child is expected to face Nate Diaz.

PFL’s CEO Donn Davis recently appeared on MMA Hour and discussed a lot of things - from Jake Paul's MMA debut to Francis Ngannou’s PFL debut.

Davis talked about Jake Paul's MMA debut and said the Influencer boxer started his MMA training last month at his home and needs time to prepare himself for MMA. Paul is expected to make his MMA debut in late 2024 - October or December. Paul's expected opponent is UFC legend Nate Diaz.

He then talked about Francis Ngannou's PFL debut, “He will fight with PFL in 2024. We don't know if it's first or last quarter.”

He further expressed, “I still think it will be a mixed-rules fight, and I still think Deontay Wilder is the most likely opponent. That would be unbelievable."

According to Davis, there are plans to have Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou fight on the same card, but the question remains whether it's feasible. Fortunately, the answer is yes. Davis revealed that Jake will make his debut in Q4, either in October or December, so there's enough time to make it happen.

The same goes for Ngannou as he said the Predator is expected to work either in Q1 or Q4 same time when Paul is planning to debut.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul accepts to fighting Nate Diaz in MMA at PF

What is common between Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and YouTube star Jake Paul are two of the biggest names in combat sports today. Ngannou recently shocked the boxing world when he gave undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury all he could handle in an exhibition bout. Many fans and experts believe Ngannou did enough to deserve the decision victory.

Paul, meanwhile, has successfully transitioned from social media influencer to professional boxer. He made a name for himself by defeating several former UFC stars such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. His celebrity power has been instrumental in the rise of "influencer boxing."

Though they come from very different backgrounds, Ngannou and Paul now have something major in common - both signed contracts with the PFL mixed martial arts promotion. The promotion is expected to serve as the launching pad for the duo to make their highly-anticipated PFL debuts sometime in 2024.

It will be intriguing to see if Ngannou's world-class striking and Paul's boxing skills can translate to success in the PFL cage. One thing is for certain - with these two mega-stars on board, the PFL will get plenty of attention in 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian dating Francis Ngannou? Billionaire socialite drops relationship hint with former UFC cham